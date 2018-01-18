The Kardashians Wanted Khloe To Take A Paternity Test On Camera To Reveal If OJ Was Really Her Father

According to O.J. Simpson’s lawyer, the Kardashians have wanted the former football star to take a paternity test to prove he is not Khloe’s father for quite a while now. The family allegedly offered Simpson’s lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, $10,000 in order to get O.J. to submit his DNA in order to match it with Khloe’s.

LaVergne claims that the Kardashians assured both himself and O.J. Simpson that a DNA test reveal would be the highest-rated episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians of all time.

For several years, rumors have swirled that Khloe Kardashian is not Robert Kardashian Sr.’s biological daughter. This is partly because the middle Kardashian sister looks so different from her older full sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, both of whom favor their father with their Armenian features.

On a past episode of the show, Khloe Kardashian insinuated that Kris Jenner was not her real mother and took a maternity test to see if she was adopted. The test revealed that Kris was indeed Khloe’s mother, so whether Khloe is fully related to her sisters would mean that she would have a different father than Robert Kardashian Sr.

According to LaVergne, Kris Jenner stated that she wanted O.J. Simpson to participate in the paternity test in 2013, so the rumor has been going around for several years now. However, it continues to surface and haunt both Khloe Kardashian and O.J. Simpson, as fans have tweeted and contacted them via social media about the alleged paternity of Khloe for years now.

Khloe Kardashian is supposedly now annoyed with the rumor, and it would make sense that she is, seeing as O.J. Simpson wouldn’t help her put it to bed on their hit TV show.

Currently, however, Khloe Kardashian is turning her attention to her own child. She is now six months pregnant with her first baby and is expecting with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The pair has not revealed the sex of their baby, though it was previously rumored that they were expecting a baby boy.

Her sister Kim Kardashian recently welcomed a baby girl via a surrogate. Their youngest half-sister, Kylie Jenner, is allegedly also pregnant with her first baby.