Stormy Daniels: Trump Called Jenna Jameson A ‘Bimbo,’ Had Stormy Sign His ‘3 Wishes’ Adult Movie DVD

Stormy Daniels had a lot to say to In Touch Weekly about her alleged 2006 affair with Donald Trump, which she claims happened when Melania Trump was back at home with a 3-month-old Barron. As reported by the Inquisitr, Stormy claimed that Trump dodged questions about Melania during their time together. Now, the explosive new interview features Stormy claiming that although she had yet to meet Melania in person, eventually she did feel a level of remorse over the liaisons.

However, during their initial get-togethers, Stormy described a scene of a “sheepish” Trump who was seemingly in awe of the porn star. Daniels said it appeared as though Trump was starstruck with her instead of the other way around. He also “asked her to sign a DVD of her X-rated film 3 Wishes and again promised to get her on The Apprentice.”

Stormy said her time with Trump wasn’t filled with sex. She noted that the duo talked for hours about her business acumen and how low expectations would make her a perfect candidate for his reality TV show.

“I could see his little wheels turning. He goes, ‘People would think you’re just this idiot with blond hair and big boobs. You would be perfect for it because you’re such a smart businesswoman.'”

EXCLUSIVE: "I don't even know why I did it." #StormyDaniels goes into graphic detail about her affair with #DonaldTrump — just months after Melania gave birth to their son, Barron. Keep reading: https://t.co/qwhwb5yyA1 pic.twitter.com/8h1OjSf7e0 — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) January 18, 2018

However, Trump’s promises to give Stormy a role on his show became a way for him to allegedly keep her close, Daniels said, with Trump calling her about every 10 days from a blocked number after their initial encounter.

“He always called me ‘honey bunch.'”

Stormy met Trump once more in July 2007, when he asked her to meet him at his Beverly Hills Hotel bungalow. Daniels’ ex-husband Mike Moz (whose real name is Michael Mosny) spoke about Stormy getting “all dolled up” to meet Trump, which he found odd at the time since the meeting took place late at night.

EXCLUSIVE: #StormyDaniels was paid a reported $130,000 to stay quiet — now, details on her affair with #DonaldTrump have been revealed. Hear her side of the story: https://t.co/qwhwb5yyA1 pic.twitter.com/z7R8DXkEMS — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) January 18, 2018

That’s the evening Trump admitted he could not get Stormy a role on his show, with an “annoyed” Stormy describing how mean she was to Trump in the wake of the news.

“He just kept brushing my hair off my shoulder and kissing on my neck. And he was like, ‘So can you stay?’ and I was like, ‘No, I gotta go.’ I left, and he kept calling me less and less over the coming months.”

Afterward, in spite of the controversy of a potential adult film star appearing on Trump’s show — as he and Stormy had discussed — Tiffany Fallon, a Playboy Playmate, would appear on The Celebrity Apprentice six months later. Jenna Jameson, an adult film star, would also appear. Trump called Stormy because she believed he was trying to stem her anger by insulting Jenna.

“He said, ‘She’s a bimbo. You’re so much better.’ I just thought that was really funny. Don’t care. Totally over it.”

As reported by Complex, Jenna has turned to Twitter to defend Trump.