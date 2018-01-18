Kourtney Kardashian Files Trademark For ‘Kourt,’ Which Is Reportedly A Makeup Line

It sounds like there may be a third makeup line coming from the Kardashian/Jenner family, if Kourtney Kardashian her her way. A new report indicates that Kourtney Kardashian may be following in her sisters’ cosmetic footsteps, after she posted an Instagram story showing off different logos that might be used for “Kourt,” a brand name that she has apparently filed a trademark for, alongside a pad and pen from her sister Kylie’s cosmetics company.

According to Teen Vogue, 2DIE4KOURT, the reality star’s company, officially filed the paperwork to trademark “Kourt” under the category of goods and services on January 17. While there has not been any indication of how Kourtney Kardashian might join her sisters in the beauty industry until recently, it seems that she is starting 2018 off with a plan in place.

Complex reported that the trademark paperwork makes it clear that Kourtney Kardashian is looking to use “Kourt” as the name of her own cosmetics brand, although there has been no indication of exactly what types of products she will be offering under the line. If the trademark comes through and everything moves forward for Kourtney Kardashian, she will be following in the footsteps of both Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, who each have their own cosmetics lines, with the former offering a number of lip products, such as lip glosses, and the latter offering contouring kits and highlighters.

Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics line, which was first launched in 2016, has not only been able to bring in a seven figure paycheck starting in its first year, but it even made her the second-highest earner in her family. Kylie Cosmetics is currently on track to be a billion dollar company in the next four years. Following her sister’s success with introducing a cosmetics line, Kim Kardashian also released her own assortment of makeup under KKW Beauty, which kicked off in mid-2017. KKW Beauty also saw its fair-share of success following its introduction, including selling out in the first three hours after it was officially launched.

With both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner experiencing a lot of success with their cosmetics lines, it makes sense that Kourtney Kardashian would be interested in following in her sisters’ footsteps. While there is no word yet as to what types of products the reality star might be interested in offering, it is well known that she is a fan of “green ingredients,” so it is entirely possible she may want to offer more natural makeup products. It is also possible that Kourtney Kardashian may want to try her hand at all natural skin care.

No matter what direction Kourtney decides to take her “Kourt” trademark in, it seems as if the reality star is looking to start her own product line, much liker her sisters have. For now though, it appears as if her fans will have to wait and watch her Instagram account in order to learn more about what Kourtney Kardashian has in store for them.