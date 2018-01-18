After wrapping her first season on RHONJ, Margaret Josephs seemed to be struggling with more issues off camera than she did on the show. Josephs and her husband, Joesph Benigno, have been served with papers that detail the foreclosure of their New Jersey mansion and another New Jersey property, according to PageSix.

When fans of RHONJ last saw Margaret Josephs and her pigtails, she and Benigno were hosting a party at the New Jersey mansion despite the fact that the project seemed unfinished and unfurnished. On the RHONJ reunion, Josephs explained that she was seeking a new contractor to wrap up the project.

RHONJ Margaret Josephs And Her Husband Were Served With Foreclosure Documents Last Month

But according to the Bergen County courts, Josephs and Benigno received the foreclosure notice on December 15th stating that Unity Bank is seeking back payments on two New Jersey properties.

“[Unity Bank is seeking to] recover possession of both of the said premise.”

The bank is also looking to collect legal fees and court costs from RHONJ Margaret Josephs and Joseph Benigno for the luxury nearly 8,000 square foot home, which boasts seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Josephs and Benigno purchased the troubled property in 2016, just before Josephs joined the cast of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

‘RHONJ’ Curse! Margaret Josephs’ $1.4 Million Mega-Mansion Facing Foreclosure

Bank files bombshell court documents wanting to ‘recover possession’ of her home. https://t.co/FdgcLErYNc — Formerly Brightly5 (@Brightly50) January 18, 2018

RadarOnline has shared copies of the foreclosure that RHONJ Margaret Josephs and her husband received giving her notice of the pending foreclosure.

“Notice is hereby given of the commencement and pendency of a suit in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Chancery Division, Bergen County, entitled as above, the general object of which is to foreclose on certain Mortgages covering two separate premises described on the attached Schedules A and B, which Mortgages were made by defendant Joseph Beningo and Margaret M. Katona-Josephs to Unity Bank.”

But the foreclosure is not the only financial conflict on the doorstep of RHONJ Margaret Josephs, as payment has come due from her trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Vineyard Vines. Margaret Josephs’ MacBeth line was found guilty of knocking off Vineyard Vines designs and ordered to pay $300k last year.

“[Margaret Josephs and her company were found guilty of] trademark counterfeiting, trademark infringement, unfair competition and copyright infringement.”

But Vineyard Vines says that Josephs and Macbeth have only paid them $190k, and they are headed back to court to demand $9.4 million in statutory damages, according to new court documents.

Vineyard Vines Says That RHONJ Margaret Josephs Has Not Paid Damages

According to a lawyer for Vineyard Vines, RHONJ Margaret Josephs did not take the judge’s ruling in their lawsuit seriously, says InTouch. Vineyard Vines lead counsel, Todd Sharinn, says that they have tried to work with Margaret Josephs and her company, but she still hasn’t paid a fraction of the money sought in the lawsuit.

“Margaret didn’t abide by the ruling. The company is now asking for $7 million — and expects Margaret to pay. I’ve seen some of her banking records… she lives a pretty good life, obviously good enough to get on RHONJ.”

RHONJ Margaret Josephs has had no comment on the foreclosure or the claims made by Vineyard Vines.