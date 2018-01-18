Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Take New York, He Labels Girlfriend And Dogs As His ‘Little Family’

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are currently enjoying a short trip to New York City.

Following Brittany Cartwright’s appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show, Watch What Happens Live, she and Jax Taylor enjoyed a day in at their hotel and posed for a sweet photo with their two dogs.

“Room service and bed all day with my little family!!” Jax Taylor wrote in the caption of his Twitter photo on January 16.

During Monday night’s Watch What Happens Live, Brittany Cartwright opened up about Jax Taylor cheating on her and telling Faith Stowers that he was no longer sexually attracted to her. However, while she admitted to feeling hurt by the audio clip in which Taylor proclaimed that he would never marry her or have kids with her, she said Taylor had since taken back the things he said.

Also during her appearance on the late-night show, Brittany Cartwright said that Jax Taylor was wearing what appeared to be a wedding band on his left hand because he was itching to tie the knot. Weeks later, as fans may have seen on Twitter, the couple checked out a wedding venue in Kentucky. So, a wedding between them could come sooner rather than later.

Jax Taylor recently endured the tragic loss of his father, but throughout his devastation, Brittany Cartwright remained at his side. As fans may have noticed, Taylor and Cartwright traveled to Kentucky for Christmas to celebrate with her family before traveling to Taylor’s hometown to deal with his family’s loss.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright may have had a rough 2017 but Taylor appears to be doing his best to make up for his behavior. He’s even been gushing over Cartwright online, saying that she did a great job during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live and praising her for sticking by him as he coped with his father’s passing.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.