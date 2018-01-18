Kylie Jenner Is Planning A Home Birth To Keep Her Delivery As Private As Possible

“Pregnant” Kylie Jenner is reportedly so paranoid about being seen in public that she’s decided to do a home birth instead of going to the hospital. Earlier this week, it was reported that the reality TV star and lip kit mogul might have to deliver via C-section due to some “minor” complications. However, an insider has reported that she wants to do it at home, away from paparazzi and cameras.

Kylie Jenner has previously stated that she doesn’t really like the idea of fame and felt as though fame isn’t necessarily her “thing” as it is with her sisters Kendall, Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney, in addition to some of their friends like the Hadid family. It is unclear if she is hiding her pregnancy because she is afraid of people seeing her with her weight gain or because she simply doesn’t want to share this important part of her life.

She is reportedly expecting her first baby with beau Travis Scott, whom she has only been dating since the summer. The pair began their tryst shortly after she broke up from Tyga, and it seems that the pair is already on the rocks, with rumors swirling that they have been fighting over Kylie Jenner’s reclusive nature.

so… the Holiday Collection launches today ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:40am PST

According to reported family insiders, Kylie Jenner is hoping that she will be able to go through with her home birth. Although minor complications have presented themselves, and doctors may force her to deliver via C-section, it seems that she is praying she will be able to deliver naturally.

The young reported mother-to-be is supposedly hanging out in mom Kris Jenner’s mansion and is not taking visitors unless they sign a $10 million NDA (non-disclosure agreement) to ensure that they don’t reveal her pregnancy news before she is ready.

On a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris Jenner revealed that one of Kylie’s employees was trying to take advantage of a “certain situation” by taking candid photos of Kylie. Many took this to mean that the person is exploiting her pregnancy and reclusive nature.

Thus far, everyone connected to the family has remained mum about the situation.