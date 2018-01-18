Legendary Brigitte Bardot Calls The #MeToo Actresses ‘Hypocrites’ And ‘Ridiculous’

Legendary French film star Brigitte Bardot isn’t a fan of the #MeToo movement. The 83-year-old actress blasted the cause this week, claiming that the majority of women telling their stories of sexual harassment are absurd and hypocritical. Why isn’t Bardot in favor of her fellow actresses speaking out?

Bardot Speaks Out Against the #MeToo Movement

According to the Hill, Bardot believes that many actresses are taking advantage of legitimate sexual abuse and are seeking attention by telling their stories. Bardot has a different view about receiving attention from men in the industry and said that many actresses use their looks in order to land prominent roles. For Bardot, this means that many of the women who are coming forward in the #MeToo movement are being hypocritical.

“The vast majority are being hypocritical and ridiculous,” Bardot shared. “Lots of actresses try to play the tease with producers to get a role. And then, so we will talk about them, they say they were harassed.”

Was Bardot A Victim Of Sexual Harassment?

Bardot revealed that she never experienced sexual harassment in her career as a movie star. She even thought that it was charming whenever men acknowledged her good looks or told her she was beautiful.

Bardot isn’t the only French actress who has spoken out against the sexual harassment scandals in Hollywood. Actress Catherine Deneuve signed a letter that supported men pestering women because of their looks. Deneuve later apologized to sexual harassment victims for signing the letter, though she did not backtrack on her stance.

Inside Bardot’s Post-Acting Life

Bardot stopped acting in 1973 and has dedicated her free time to promoting animal rights. She also has a history of standing against the feminist movement. Although Bardot is against certain aspects of feminism, she admitted that she still hasn’t processed her rise to fame and how it affected her outlook on life.

But being famous did make her distrustful of people in general, and she still maintains very little ties to the entertainment industry. Nowadays, Bardot spends the majority of her time caring for her pets, which include nine dogs, six cats, and other farm animals.

Bardot Raises Concerns In France

Bardot has also raised concerns in the past over her views towards certain minority groups. The actress has received a grand total of five fines in France for inciting hatred toward Muslims and practitioners of Islam.

She also identifies with an ultra-conservative group in French politics and still prays to John Paul II instead of Pope Francis. When it comes to the afterlife, Bardot dreams of being reincarnated as a wild horse in the western part of the United States.

Hollywood Responds To The Backlash

Although Brigitte Bardot is clearly against the #MeToo movement, plenty of Hollywood actresses voiced their support for victims of sexual assault during the Golden Globes this month.

In fact, many of Hollywood’s biggest stars wore pins in support of the movement, which really kicked into high gear following Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct scandal last year.