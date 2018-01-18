‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge And Liam Target Bill For Revenge

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from this week’s soap magazines reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) finds out next week that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) slept with his daughter. Ridge goes to Bill’s office and physically assaults him, but that encounter isn’t satisfying. As Ridge hurls accusations, he’s reminded of a similar situation a few years ago where the tables were reversed, and Bill was the one saying awful things about older men and younger women. After he walks out of Spencer Publications, Ridge decides he needs revenge and a partner in crime.

Bill And Ridge’s History Rises

If you know your B&B history, you should remember when Ridge was with Katie Logan (Heather Tom) but falling for Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey). This was when Caroline helped Ridge sketch designs when he couldn’t do it for himself. At the time, Bill was outraged and confronted Ridge with ugly allegations. Bill told Ridge that Caroline was “like a daughter” to him and called Ridge a predator. Ridge denied it, but things got physical, and Bill knocked Ridge on his butt.

Next week, the tables are turned, and it’s Ridge making accusations. Steffy isn’t “like a daughter” to him — she is his daughter — so he thinks that makes Bill’s hypocrisy even worse. Ridge and Caroline went on to marry, but then she left him for Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode). The future is uncertain for Bill and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), but Bill wants to win her. According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central, Bill makes a life-altering decision next week, but it won’t dim Ridge’s anger.

Liam And Ridge Blame Bill

Other B&B spoilers from SheKnows Soaps tease that Steffy plans to tell Ridge about her night with Bill before he hears it elsewhere, but she’s too late. The word is out, and everyone will soon know about Steffy and Bill. She’s ashamed but has accepted that she’s equally to blame, but two people don’t see it that way – Ridge and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Everyone has asked Steffy if Bill drugged her or took advantage in some way, and every time, she’s said no. However, Ridge and Liam think she was a victim.

Steffy was sad and emotional when she slept with Bill, but he didn’t trick or deceive her. In fact, Steffy had been playing with fire for weeks by running to Bill over and over about her frustrations with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) instead of sticking by her husband. The truth is that it’s easier for Ridge and Liam to blame Bill than to accept that Steffy went to his bed of her own free will and without being seduced or tricked. Steffy will be up to her own tricks soon faking a miscarriage to lure Liam back.

Ridge Wants Revenge, Will Liam Play Along?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from this week’s CBS Soaps in Depth promise that Ridge won’t let this go. He’s furious that Bill had his hands (and other body parts) all over Steffy and wants to make him pay. Liam also can’t stand the idea of it. Remember, he told Steffy that when he looks at her, he thinks about her with his father and it’s disgusting. Ridge decides revenge is needed and tries to enlist Liam to help punish Bill for bedding the woman they both care about – but will Liam agree?

Kindler, gentler Liam that we’ve known in the past probably would say no, but this new angry Liam might be on board. After all, Liam accused his father of sleeping with Steffy to punish him for shielding Spectra Fashions from Bill’s greed. Even though Bill insists it wasn’t like that, Liam doesn’t believe him. If Liam truly thinks Bill targeted Steffy to get back at him, there’s no telling what Liam could do. Ridge and Liam are the perfect partners for this revenge game, but what can they do to Dollar Bill?

Ridge and Liam could turn everyone against Bill, but that’s likely going to happen anyway. Perhaps it will be professional ruin that the two pursue and they may wreck Spencer Publications. Check out the latest B&B spoilers for Thursday, January 18 and also Donna’s new romance, and another revenge scheme in LA featuring Thorne and Rick versus Ridge. Watch CBS every day for the latest episodes and check back often for more Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.