Kim Kardashian’s Surrogates’ Mother Reveals Details Of Delivery

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed their third child and second daughter into the world via a surrogate whose identity has remained under wraps. However, the mother of the surrogate recently reached out to Radar Online to discuss the details of the birth.

The surrogate delivered the famous couple’s baby at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, where many celebrities go to get the best care when delivering their little ones. However, the surrogate’s mother revealed that Kim Kardashian’s surrogate has been residing in San Diego and lived there permanently with her husband and two children.

Although there have been wild rumors that Kim Kardashian’s surrogate was, in fact, her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, it appears that this is not true as the surrogate’s mother has revealed her own identity, though in secret, to the press.

According to Kim Kardashian’s surrogate’s mother, the delivery went smoothly, and the surrogate and baby are both healthy. Although security was tight to prevent people from harassing Kim and Kanye as they welcomed their third child into the world, the surrogate was still able to phone her mother and tell her that she’s doing fine and is resting comfortably. The surrogate’s mother revealed that she lived 3,500 miles away from her daughter but did not say where she currently resides.

It’s Friday! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 12, 2018 at 8:20am PST

According to the surrogate’s mother, Kim Kardashian and the woman who carried her baby have gotten along well throughout the pregnancy. Kim has stated that she is incredibly grateful for the woman who gave up not only her time and energy but also her literal body to help Kim achieve her dream of having a third child.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decided to have their third baby via surrogate after Kim suffered life-threatening complications during and after the birth of her elder two children, Saint and North. She, however, stated on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she wished she were pregnant with her child, instead of having to opt for surrogacy.

Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, is also expecting with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Kylie Jenner, their youngest sister, is also reportedly expecting, although she has not confirmed nor denied the rumors.