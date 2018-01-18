Dorit Kemsley Faces Harsh Criticism Over Story That She Was Talking Business With People From Europe

Dorit Kemsley may have felt that she was on time and did nothing wrong when she was supposed to meet new housewife, Teddi Mellencamp. While filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Teddi waited for almost an hour before leaving the restaurant where she was supposed to meet Dorit. The producers timed the entire meeting, but when Dorit learned about Teddi waiting for almost an hour, she simply didn’t believe it. Many fans revealed that they would never wait for that long, but Teddi wanted to give Dorit the benefit of the doubt.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kemsley has apologized to Teddi for being late. She claims that it was the wrong time that Teddi had shown up at the restaurant. However, when Kemsley revealed what she was doing, Teddi simply wanted to hang up the phone. But fans were quick to question Kemsley’s story. According to a new tweet, Dorit Kemsley is now facing criticism from viewers, as they don’t believe she was talking to people in Europe at 4 p.m. local time. Because of the time difference, it would be 1 a.m. in Europe. Viewers simply don’t believe that she was speaking to someone about business in Europe.

“INQUIRING MINDS NEED TO KNOW: if your conference call with Europe was at 3 or 4 LA time, were the Europeans on a midnight work call?” one fan asked Dorit, who replied, “Yes…inquiring minds. But who said it was a conference call?”

When Dorit Kemsley answered some of the criticism on Twitter, fans were quick to label her as a liar. It sounds like Kemsley doesn’t remember what she says. Perhaps she’s not thinking about what she says. Many people believe she was lying when she said she was talking to people in Europe about business and that she lost track of time. Teddi was skeptical about her excuse, and fans don’t believe her either. It sounds like Dorit simply thought that her time was more important than her co-star’s time. It sounds like viewers are starting to dislike Dorit more as she doesn’t remember what she says or does. However, she seems to always have an excuse for her behavior.

Dorit Kemsley is thinking about returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because she always has Lisa Vanderpump as a friend. However, it sounds like viewers want her to take some accountability for what she says on the show.