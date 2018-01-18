WWE Rumors: Five Superstars Who Could Be Surprise Entrants In The ‘Royal Rumble’

The Royal Rumble can often be the most unpredictable pay-per-view and match of every single year, but making it even more exciting are the surprise entrants. A number of superstars from both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live have already entered the match, but there will likely be a few open spots in the 30-man match. Here are five superstars that could end up making their return or even their WWE debut at the big PPV.

With just 10 days until the huge battle royal, only 12 WWE superstars have been confirmed for the men’s Royal Rumble match. As of Thursday morning, here are all those announced, according to the official website of WWE.

John Cena

Finn Balor

Shinsuke Nakamura

Bray Wyatt

Elias

Randy Orton

Apollo Crews

“Woken” Matt Hardy

Rusev

Baron Corbin

Titus O’Neil

Aiden English

That leaves 18 spots still open, and next week’s shows likely won’t fill many of them. On Monday, there will be a special episode with Raw 25, and only so many will probably enter on Tuesday night’s SmackDown. With that, it’s time to look at five possible names that could end up coming through the curtain at the Royal Rumble on January 28.

The Undertaker

It has already been confirmed that The Undertaker is going to return to WWE next week for the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, but will it all be for just an appearance? There is so much speculation that he’s returning, and it is to have another match, as Christian Post is reporting that him on Raw 25 won’t be to just “wave and say hello.”

After last year’s poor showing in the Rumble, this could be Taker’s chance to show he still has it and that he wants to win it all again.

WWE

Rob Van Dam

RVD is one of the most exciting and popular superstars to ever step into a wrestling ring anywhere, but is a return to WWE happening? The Sportster states that Rob Van Dam is having a good run on the independent scene, but a return to WWE makes a lot of sense for everyone involved. He was also added to the WWE 2K18 video game roster.

According to Give Me Sport, though, he may not be able to return to WWE, as their doctors wouldn’t clear him. RVD said that he suffered a concussion in late 2016 that left him with “casual visual impairment,” which would make it hard for him to be medically allowed back in a WWE ring.

Bobby Lashley

Just a few days ago, Bobby Lashley finished up his run with TNA Impact Wrestling, and there are a lot of rumors that he will be heading back for a WWE return. While the timing seems almost perfect for a Royal Rumble spot, he may not even legally be able to appear for the company by next weekend.

While rumors have him showing up next Sunday, Sportskeeda killed that speculation with the news that Lashley’s contract with Impact Wrestling doesn’t run out until February 1, 2018.

Dolph Ziggler

After winning the United States Championship, Dolph Ziggler laid it down in the middle of the ring and relinquished the title. Now, Bobby Roode is the new champion after winning the tournament final over Jinder Mahal, but still, where is Ziggler?

Daily DDT reports that Ziggler could likely return at the Royal Rumble, and it may be to start up a title feud with Roode. On the other hand, What Culture speculates that WWE has set things up perfectly for Ziggler to not only return and enter the Rumble but to win the whole thing.

WWE

Ethan Carter III

Honestly, EC3 is the biggest possible option as a surprise entrant in this year’s Royal Rumble. Carter just finished up with Impact Wrestling this past week, and according to Wrestling Inc., he has now canceled an Indie show appearance on the day of the big PPV. This has escalated the rumors that he could be one of those returning to WWE.

The Royal Rumble is one of those matches that so many people believe they can call correctly, but it’s just so difficult to predict what will happen. Anyone can win it and go on to main event WrestleMania 34, but it’s hard to figure that out when we don’t even know all the entrants. The five superstars listed above could return or debut in WWE as shocking competitors in the big match, or we may not see them at all.