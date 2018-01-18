Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Saved Marriage After ‘Rocky Period’ Source Says

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have a history that goes well beyond their years as an adored married couple. The two played onscreen young loves in the hit TV series, That 70’s Show, and since admitting that the onscreen romance had real affection behind it, Kunis said she got to marry her childhood crush.

Despite seeming totally in sync with one another, these parents of two are rumored to have come through a bit of a rocky patch in their marriage. Now to Love relays words of a supposed insider who indicates that Kunis and Kutcher are now in a much better place than they were at the beginning of their marriage.

The source told In Touch that “nearly two-and-a half years after the onetime That ’70s Show co-stars walked down the aisle, ‘They’re finally at a really good place in their relationship.'”

The insider adds that since Mila and Ashton became a couple back in 2012, a lot has occurred to cause some bumps along the way. It was reported that the beauty was none-too-pleased that Kutcher was eager to maintain a close friendship with his star ex, Demi Moore. Moore and The Ranch star were married for seven years before he tied the knot with Mila.

As Vanity Fair relayed last spring, the split from Moore was tough on Kutcher, and it led to the actor embarking on a bit of a soul-searching journey that ended up leading him to Kunis.

Additionally, one specific occurrence when Ashton was caught being photographed leaving a questionable massage parlor in 2015 reportedly ruffled feathers in the relationship between the actors.

Mila and Ashton have worked hard on their marriage and have come to agreements regarding taking on work, parenting, and communication. The insider relays how the adorable couple sought out therapy to help them maintain open lines of communication.

“They’ve even had couples therapy to keep their lines of communication open. After nearly two decades of friendship, Mila and Ashton are determined to make sure their relationship lasts.”

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Kunis and Kutcher’s hard work has paid off when it comes to their now-healthy and happy relationship. Mila works hard at her career and at being a great mother but will not take on any roles if Ashton has a project in the works, and Ashton does the same if Mila has a project on the go. Their marriage is now built on equality and being the best parents they can to their two little ones, Wyatt, 3, and Dimitri, 1.

“Basically, they agreed on equality all the way: They promised to co-parent equally and support each other’s careers equally,” the insider continues, and the pair works everything around their family.