‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Stabs Abigail In The Back During Murder Investigation

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) will make a shocking move against her friend, Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller). Things are about to get very dramatic in Salem when Abby finds the body of her brother-in-law, Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), dead in his office.

According to the latest Days of Our Lives news by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Gabi will be one of the suspects in Andre’s murder. While Gabi won’t be the only person that the Salem police department will be looking into, she will be one of the most interesting. While Vivian Alamain, Stefan O. DiMera, and Chad DiMera will also reportedly be suspects, Gabi is the only one who has been convicted of murder.

Days of Our Lives fans will remember that Gabi previously served time in prison for killing her ex-husband, Nick Fallon. Gabi paid for her mistake and was forced to live behind bars and be separated from her daughter, Arianna, whom she shares with Will Horton. Gabi’s murder history could lead her to become a major person of interest in the murder. However, Gabi’s fears of possibly returning to prison, whether or not she did commit the crime, could force her to make a shocking decision.

The latest Days of Our Lives rumblings claim that Gabi will stab her friend Abigail in the back. It seems that Gabi could throw Abby under the bus when it comes to the murder of Andre. Gabi and Abby have a complicated history. They were once best friends, but after Abigail was presumed dead, Gabi entered a romantic relationship with Abby’s husband, Chad DiMera. When Abigail returned to Salem, Gabi was nice enough to step back, but once the couple that DOOL fans lovingly call “Chabby” called it quits again, Gabi was right back in the running with Chad. Now, it seems yet another issue will come between them just as they are starting to get their friendship back on track. Will one of them end up taking the fall for Andre’s murder?

Days of Our Lives fans can watch all the drama between Gabi and Abigail go down when the soap opera airs weekday afternoons on NBC.