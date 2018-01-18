Kylie Jenner Baby Bump: Kyle Richards Opens Up On If She Saw It At The Kardashian Christmas Party

Kylie Jenner is reportedly in her final trimester and expecting a baby with her beau, Travis Scott, but the reality TV star and lip kit mogul has been lying low and refusing to have her photo taken while pregnant. It is rumored she is upset over the amount of weight she has gained during her pregnancy, and after seeing the way the media treated her sister, Kim while pregnant, she is not keen to receive the same treatment.

Kyle Richards of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame, attended the annual Kardashian family Christmas party. Paris Hilton’s famous aunt was recently asked if she saw Kylie Jenner’s baby bump, and she weighed in.

“I plead the fifth. I was at the party and it was a beautiful night.”

Kylie Jenner was not seen in any photographs of the night, but later admitted on sister Khloe’s Snapchat that she was at the party. Later, a photo of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at the party surfaced, but it only showed Kylie from the shoulders up, as all of her photos on social media have in the past several months.

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has stated that she is taking a break from the limelight. In the last episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kylie was not available to come to her sister Khloe’s barbecue, where Khloe revealed that she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child. She was, however, FaceTimed by the family and she cried tears of joy.

Although Kylie Jenner refuses to confirm or deny her pregnancy, the reality TV star had an extra-large crib delivered to her house yesterday, which was caught on video by a drone flying over her house. In the picture, men can be seen assembling the cot for her new baby.

According to insiders, Kylie Jenner won’t reveal her pregnancy until she has given birth to the baby. She has also reportedly asked anyone who visits her to sign a $10 million Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) to ensure that they don’t spill the beans on her pregnancy before she’s ready to do so.

It has also been reported that she is so reclusive that she decided not to even see her niece, Kim Kardashian’s daughter, when she was born.