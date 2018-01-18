Donald Trump Reveals His Exercise Routine, As His Doctor Suggests He Lose Weight

President Donald Trump recently had a health exam, and doctors advised that he shed a few pounds if he wants to get healthy. But Trump doesn’t believe there’s anything wrong with his health and even offered an inside look at his exercise routine.

Trump Believes He Gets Plenty Of Exercise

According to Newsweek, Trump revealed that he exercises a lot more than people might guess. The 71-year-old claims that he frequently walks and gets short bursts of exercise throughout the day, including running to nearby buildings. He also plays a lot of golf, though he usually takes a golf cart to avoid wasting too much time. And while Trump hasn’t played sports since his college days, he allegedly came up with his own exercise theory.

“Trump believed the human body was like a battery, with a finite amount of energy, which exercise only depleted. So, he didn’t work out,” Marc Fisher and Mike Kranisch wrote in Trump Revealed. “When he learned that John O’Donnell, one of his top casino executives, was training for an Ironman triathlon, he told him, ‘You are going to die young because of this.'”

Trump Never Goes To The Gym

Trump isn’t an advocate of going to the gym and building up a sweat. He has commented on several occasions that people who exercise often suffer injuries because their bodies are breaking down. This past week, Trump admitted that he’d known people who have undergone knee and hip replacements before reaching 60 years old. He believes he has avoided these issues by not working out.

Is Trump Obese?

Although Trump thinks he’s fit as a fiddle, he should take exercise a little more seriously. Trump is six feet, three inches in height but weighs around 240 pounds. By medical standards, he is overweight and on the verge of being classified as obese. Although Trump’s personal physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, said his health is fine, a few experts believe he is at risk of heart issues because of high cholesterol.

Inside Trump’s Physical Exam

After rumors spread that he wasn’t healthy and should exercise more often, Trump opened up about the physical exam he took this week. Trump admitted that he walked on a treadmill for the first time in ages and that doctors were amazed at his strength.

Although Trump believes his health is good, he confessed that his chefs at the White House could make some of his portions smaller. The change in diet should make a big difference in Trump’s health and might encourage him to exercise a little more often.

While Dr. Jackson cleared Trump’s health, his next big hurdle is convincing him to lose a little bit of weight. Based on his current stats, Trump should lose around 10 to 15 pounds in 2018. Changing his diet and adding a little more exercise should do the trick, but it will only work if Trump gets on board.

As far as his diet is concerned, Jackson advised that Donald Trump cut down on the carb and fat intake and concentrate on eating healthier foods.