‘Counting On’ Star Jana Duggar Has Reportedly Cut Off All Communication With Disgraced Josh Duggar

There’s trouble brewing in the Duggar family. It’s been over two years since the world found out about Josh Duggar’s molesting past, yet his sister Jana Duggar may not be willing to forgive and forget so easily. Did Jana cut ties with Josh for good?

Josh Finds Forgiveness After Scandal

According to The Hollywood Gossip, the majority of the Duggar family – and many fans – forgave Josh for his past transgressions. Josh was caught molesting five girls when he was a teenager, and four of his victims were his own siblings. Josh was not charged with a crime after his parents intervened on his behalf.

Shortly after the scandal broke, TLC decided to cancel 19 Kids and Counting while Jessa and Jill Duggar publicly forgave their brother for molesting them. In the weeks that followed, it was also revealed that Josh was cheating on his wife, Anna Duggar.

Jana has not commented on the scandal, so it is unclear if she was one of Josh’s victims. But a new video posted by Anna Duggar left fans wondering if Jana shunned Josh in the wake of the scandal.

Did Meredith Reveal That Josh And Jana Don’t Talk?

The clip features Anna asking a bunch of questions to her and Josh’s daughter, Meredith. When asked if Meredith misses Jana, she revealed that her aunt is “far away.” Fans quickly speculated that the video is clear evidence that Jana no longer talks to Josh and Anna, though there is another explanation for Meredith’s comments.

Happy 2nd Birthday to our lil Meredith Grace Duggar! You're a special blessing to our family! #MeredithGrace #Bday pic.twitter.com/mEhVMGMrhD — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) July 16, 2017

Most of the Duggar family, including Jana, are currently vacationing in Australia. Meredith is probably referring to the fact that Jana is thousands of miles away and not that she hasn’t spoken to Jana in two years.

When Jana and the rest of the Duggars return from their trip, there’s a good chance that she’ll reunite with Meredith and, by extension, Josh.

Jim Bob Embarrasses Jana In Australia

While Jana deals with the Josh rumors, her father is busy letting the world know that she’s still single. This past week, Jim Bob Duggar spoke at the Kilsyth South Baptist Church in Kilsyth South, Victoria, Australia and reminded the audience that his 28-year-old daughter still hasn’t found a mate. Jana is the oldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and one of the few members of the family who didn’t marry at a young age.

“Jana is 28 years old and still single, so she’s still praying about [finding] The One,” Jim Bob told a packed house.

When Will Jana Start Dating?

Jana may not be married, but she has been linked to a number of different men. This includes her most recent rumored boyfriend, Caleb Williams. Caleb was spotted hanging out with Jana and her family back in September, sparking rumors that the two were on the verge of courting.

Caleb recently cleared up the rumors and revealed that he and Jana are not romantically involved with each other. Before Caleb, Jana was linked with NFL star Tim Tebow, though his rep later confirmed that they have never even met each other, let alone dated.

Catch up with Jana Duggar and the rest of the Duggar Family when Counting On returns in February.