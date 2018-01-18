Dolores O’Riordan To Be Laid To Rest Next To Her Beloved Father In Catholic Cemetery In Southern Ireland

Dolores O’Riordan will be laid to rest in a quiet cemetery in her hometown of Friarstown in southern Ireland, the Daily Mail is reporting. The Cranberries singer will be buried in a plot next to her beloved father, who died of cancer in 2011.

Though an international superstar who toured around the world, Dolores was, in her personal life, a quiet, reserved, and devoutly Catholic woman who made it a point to attend Mass at St. Alibe’s Church whenever she was in town. A local resident tells the media that the town considered Dolores one of their own.

“Dolores was one of ours. There was never any of that pop star stuff when she came home. She kept a house here and went to church and was very close to her family. It is a tragedy for all of us.”

Father James Walton, the parish priest at St. Alibe’s, says that Dolores never acted like she was anyone special when she was in town.

“I met Delores when she came to the church with her mother. There were no airs and graces about her being a celebrity and all that.”

About two miles from St. Alibe’s is Caherelly Cemetery, a centuries-old graveyard in which Dolores’ beloved father, Terrence O’Riordan, was laid to rest after losing his battle with cancer in 2011.

The tombstone features a personal touch: it’s adorned with a statue of comic characters Laurel & Hardy.

A devoted and loving family woman, Dolores was particularly close to her father, Terrence O’Riordan, according to the Guardian. The father of nine children, of whom Dolores was the youngest, was the husband of a school caterer and was himself a farm laborer until he was left disabled by an accident.

In 1994, after the Cranberries had achieved commercial and critical success, Dolores wrote about her childhood in the hit song “Ode to My Family,” where she sings about her longing for the simple life of her childhood.

“Unhappiness, where’s when I was young

And we didn’t give a damn

‘Cause we were raised

To see life as a fun and take it if we can.”

Unfortunately, Dolores’ childhood was marred by sexual abuse. She claimed that she was sexually abused over a period of years by a person she trusted (although she has not identified who that person is).

Throughout her career, Dolores tried — and often failed — to put away the demons that haunted her in her personal life. She famously suffered from bipolar disorder and said she often suffered flashbacks to her childhood abuse. Accidents and injuries left her in constant physical pain and addicted to painkillers. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, an anonymous source within the London Police allegedly revealed that Dolores died of a self-inflicted overdose of the powerful prescription painkiller Fentanyl.

Dolores O’Riordan’s funeral is expected to take place within the next few days.