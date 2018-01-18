Lala Kent’s Boyfriend Randall Emmett Appears On Her Instagram Page [Photo]

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett went public with their romance on January 1 with an Instagram photo and earlier this week, Kent shared her second photo of the two of them.

As she continues to gush over her boyfriend and keep their romance protected on Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Lala Kent enjoyed a night out with the movie producer and posted an image of them on her Instagram page for her fans and followers to see.

In the caption of her January 18 post, Lala Kent wrote, “It’s me and you, kid,” along with a heart emoji.

Kent also shared a video in the early morning hours that featured her sitting in Randall Emmett’s Rolls Royce and showing off her newly dyed hair. While Emmett wasn’t seen in the clip, he appeared to be on the other side of the car and flashed his hand in front of the camera for a brief moment.

As Lala Kent recently revealed, she and Randall Emmett don’t actually follow one another on Instagram. In fact, as she revealed on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro, they have one another blocked in an effort to avoid any unnecessary drama.

Lala Kent also spoke of her future with Randall Emmett during her appearance, explaining that while she doesn’t want to put any pressure on her boyfriend, she would definitely say “yes” if he was to ask her to marry him.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett began dating nearly two years ago and recently sparked rumors of a possible engagement when the reality star began sporting a mysterious ring on her ring finger. That said, there has been no news of a possible engagement from either party.

Randall Emmett was previously married to actress Ambyr Childers. According to Page Six, their divorce was finalized on December 22, 2017.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Ariana Madix, Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.