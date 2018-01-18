Dylan Farrow appeared on CBS This Morning with Gayle King to talk about her claims that her father, Woody Allen, molested her when she was seven-years-old. Farrow shared that she idolized her father, Woody Allen, which made the molestation worse. Farrow says that Woody Allen had always treated her as if she was the favorite, which made the betrayal even worse. Dylan Farrow said Woody Allen denied her charges and called her a liar, which has compounded her trauma.

Dylan Farrow had been interviewed before in print about Woody Allen and had written op-ed pieces, but her interview with Gayle King was the first time Farrow told her story of child sexual molestation in her own words on television. Farrow says that she is puzzled as to why so many people are still willing to work with Woody Allen despite her story.

Dylan Farrow Says It’s Been Difficult Having To Say She Is Telling The Truth About Woody Allen

“I am credible and I am telling the truth. I think it’s important that people realize that one victim, one accuser, matters. And that they are enough to change things.”

Farrow says people who continue to say they support #MeToo and #TimesUp and work with Woody Allen are missing something in the big picture about the stories from victims.

Dylan Farrow says that Woody Allen singled her out and made her feel special, and she says she loved Woody Allen and felt like she was his favorite, says PageSix.

“I loved my father. I respected him. He was my hero. And that doesn’t obviously take away from what he did. But it does make the betrayal and the hurt that much more intense.”

Dylan Farrow says that the love she had for Woody Allen does not mean she wasn’t molested.

Dylan Farrow Has Never Changed Her Story About Woody Allen In The Attic

Though Dylan Farrow has recounted her tale of being violated by Woody Allen in the attic of mother Mia Farrow’s country home to police, experts, the press, and more, she was obviously shaken discussing it on camera. Farrow, 32, teared up as she explained what happened that day at the hands of Allen.

“I was taken to a small attic crawl space in my mother’s country house in Connecticut by my father. He instructed me to lay down on my stomach and play with my brother’s toy train that was set up. And he sat behind me in the doorway, and as I played with the toy train, I was sexually assaulted. As a 7-year-old I would have said, ‘He touched my private parts.’ As a 32-year-old, he touched my labia and my vulva with his fingers.”

Dylan Farrow explains that Woody Allen was never affectionate and hands-on with his biological child, Ronan Farrow, the way he was with her.

“He was always touching me and cuddling me. If I said I wanted to go off by myself, he wouldn’t let me … He would ask me to get into bed with him when he only had his underwear on or when I only had my underwear on. He wasn’t like this with Ronan.”

Woody Allen Publicly Claimed Farrow Was Coached

Dylan Farrow says that she felt guilty for years after telling her story, believing that somehow it was her fault that her family was devastated. Farrow says that it is hard enough when people don’t believe you as an adult, but as a child it was earth-shattering. Dylan Farrow says that the pushback from Woody Allen and his camp, saying that she was lying and being brainwashed has dogged her for over two decades.

After Gayle King showed Farrow a video of Woody Allen denying that he ever touched her inappropriately, Farrow broke down sobbing.

“I’m really sorry. I thought I could handle it … He’s lying, and he’s been lying for so long and it is difficult for me to see him and to hear his voice. I’m sorry.”

Farrow says that she is amazed how people are still willing to believe Woody Allen and his story that Mia Farrow coached her. Dylan Farrow says that Mia Farrow only supported her.

“Every step of the way, my mother has told me to tell the truth. She has never coached me.”

Dylan Farrow Said #MeToo Gave Her Strength To Talk About Woody Allen In An Interview

CBS News published part of the transcript of the interview of Gayle King talking to Dylan Farrow about why she’s willing to go on television now to talk about her claims of being molested by her father, Woody Allen. Farrow says that with all of the men being called out in the #MeToo and #TimesUp movement, Woody Allen is still getting a pass.

But Farrow says that she is touched by artists like Timothée Chalamet and Natalie Portman who have spoken out to support her and have refused to work with Woody Allen. Portman spoke to Dylan directly on CBS Sunday Morning.

“I believe Dylan. I would want to say that. I believe you, Dylan.”

Dylan Farrow teared up, touched by the validation from Portman and others. She says that seeing all of the brave people who have told their individual truths through #MeToo, she feels honored in telling hers.