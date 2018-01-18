Despite Reports, Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Going Strong, Country Star Not Cheating

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been one of the most adored couples in the music industry for over two years, ever since the pair found comfort and support in one another when enduring difficult divorces from their now-exes.

Ever since Gwen and Blake went public with their romance, the duo have been at the center of ongoing rumors and false claims regarding engagements, secret weddings and baby news. The latest claim about the couple is that Blake Shelton has been up to no good and cheating on the former No Doubt front-woman.

Celebrity Insider has been named as the culprit in perpetuating this recent claim, with the headline for the report reading, “Shelton Is Cheating On Gwen!” The story goes on to indicate the supposed basis for these claims.

“In case you are wondering who is the lady that he’s cheating with, it’s Chloe Kohanski,” who was on Shelton’s team and won this past season’s ‘The Voice.'”

Despite not having any actual source stating these fabrications, the outlet goes on to state that Gwen is not a fan of the close teacher-student relationship between Shelton and the program’s contestant.

The publication then turns the focus on the supposed wedding plans being made for Gwen and Blake’s nuptials — a wedding that has been debunked as false — alleging that Stefani has called off the wedding, due to Shelton’s rumored cheating.

The tabloid then insists that Gwen is overly insecure since her ex-husband, rocker Gavin Rossdale, was proven unfaithful throughout their 13-year marriage, later drawing attention to how beautiful the relationship is between Stefani and Shelton, and what a shame it is that the country crooner has been cheating, adding “It would be such a pity to see this beautiful couple destroyed by cheating.”

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Clearly this, as many other claims that have been made about the star couple, is a complete fabrication. Gossip Cop discovered the obvious truth by way of a source close to the couple.

An insider referred to the fabrication as completely “ridiculous” and the gossip policing site then also determined that Kohanski has a boyfriend. Another source, close to Gwen Stefani, insists that the star mother of three is not at all “insecure” about her relationship with Blake and that the two are still head-over-heels for one another.

In addition, as E! relays, Blake Shelton has had no problem winning over Gwen’s three sons and continues to make quality time for both the beauty and her boys.