Is ‘The Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Getting Canceled?

Could The Real Housewives of New Jersey be on the chopping block with Bravo TV?

According to a new report, the network is allegedly concerned about the supposed ratings freefall that the series experienced following Teresa Giudice’s 11-month incarceration in 2015 and Siggy Flicker’s sudden exit from the reality show last month.

“Network execs told the ladies that they had to get the show ‘out of the gutter’ or else it was going to be canceled,” an insider told Radar Online on January 18.

Although there was tons of drama throughout The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8, the insider claimed the cast’s frequent fights and legal threats were far too much to handle and actually lead to a ratings decline. As the source explained, viewers didn’t appear to be impressed with the dirty drama happening between the show’s stars, including Siggy Flicker and new cast member Margaret Josephs.

Radar Online claims there is a “serious conversation” taking place about possibly putting an end to the show. In the meantime, the series’ cast has been told to help find a way to make the show better and present them with potential new housewives who could join the show and be less divisive.

“Bravo wants fun and this season was not fun,” the insider added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey began airing in May 2009 and went on a brief hiatus from November 2014 until July 10, 2016 due to Teresa Giudice’s incarceration. As fans will recall, Giudice was sentenced to serve time behind bars due to charges of bank and wire fraud. At the same time as Teresa Giudice was sentenced to serve prison time, her husband, Joe Giudice, received a 41-month sentence of his own. In March 2016, he began serving his term as his four children remained at home with their mother.

Siggy Flicker announced her exit from The Real Housewives of New Jersey in December of last year after appearing on the show in a full-time role for the past two seasons.

To see more of Teresa Giudice and her co-stars, including Siggy Flicker, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Danielle Staub, don’t miss the remaining episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8, which air on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.