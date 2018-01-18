‘DWTS’: Pregnant Kym Johnson Reveals Bare Twins Baby Bump & Gives Fit Pregnancy Tips

Pregnant Kym Johnson Herjavec is giving fans another look at her growing baby bump, and revealing how she’s staying fit while pregnant with twins. The Dancing with the Stars professional dancer, who confirmed last month that she and husband Robert Herjavec were soon to become parents to not one but two new babies, sweetly showed off her bare bump once again on Instagram this week and also gave out a little advice to moms who want to keep fit during their pregnancy.

After initially giving fans a look at her bump while 23-weeks pregnant earlier this month, Kym bared her bump for the world once again in in a new photo posted to her account on January 18 while revealing that she still hits the gym because she “doesn’t want her muscle to turn to flab.”

Johnson – who married the Shark Tank business mogul after the two met while competing together on Dancing with the Stars in 2015 – shared the photo of herself balancing on a yoga mat while wearing a black crop top and ripped leggings.

The 41-year-old then linked to her official blog in the snap’s caption, where she revealed that she was actually told by her doctor that she shouldn’t work out for the first three months of her pregnancy.

“My doctor advised me not to exercise at all for the first three months. You can imagine how hard this was for me since I’ve been an active person my whole life,” Kym said, according to People.

But it seems like the professional dancer is now most definitely making up for lost time as she awaits the birth of her first children with Robert.

Also in her blog post, Kym shared her pregnancy diet and tips with other expectant moms as well as the various exercises she does to stay active.

“Don’t feel guilty or be too hard on yourself about your cravings. Balance out your cravings with healthy food,” Johnson advised of staying fit and healthy while pregnant. “Try to stay away from processed food and meat or food your doctor has advised you not to eat.”

Kym also noted that she’s still hitting the gym pretty regularly while pregnant, revealing some of her go-to workouts on her blog but admitting that she’s no longer engaging in exercises that involve running or jumping or anything with strenuous cardio.

“I love doing Pilates because it really strengthens my legs without putting pressure on my tummy,” Johnson said of staying in shape while pregnant. “I also do some upper body strength movements, since I don’t want my muscle to turn to flab.”

Johnson also gave a sweet shot out to her husband – who she met on Season 20 of Dancing with the Stars and married in February 2016 – on her blog, thanking him for supporting her as they eagerly await the birth of their twins.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

“I’m so grateful to everyone for their love and support — especially my husband, Robert!” Kym sweetly wrote. “I can’t wait for this new chapter in our lives.”

The soon-to-be mom first gave fans a look at her twins baby bump in the gym earlier this week after she shared a photo of herself on social media lifting weights while telling fans in the caption that she was “feeling strong.”

Kym also revealed that she was still teaching classes at her Los Angeles studio, despite being 23-weeks pregnant at the time.