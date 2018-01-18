Michael Schumacher Update: F1 Star ‘Had Everything Under Control’, Lewis Hamilton Encouraged To Beat Schumi

Rumors about the health condition of Michael Schumacher continue to make rounds due to the lack of details on his current state. While some suggest that everything is going well with the Formula 1 legend, a few think that Schumi’s recovery is now impossible. However, recent reports claim that the German racer is still alive and that he could still recuperate from the serious injuries he suffered four years ago.

Reports claim that Michael Schumacher is still receiving £115k-a-week treatment at his home near Lake Geneva. This is contrary to the claims that Schumi’s family had already decided to transfer the Formula 1 legend in the United States to get a state-of-the-art medication that could help hasten his recovery. L’Equipe, as cited by Auto Week, previously claimed that the German racer’s family had built a small structure inside their multi-million Swiss property. The building will, reportedly, house all the medical equipment needed for Michael’s therapy and medications.

The claims came a few days after the fourth anniversary of the Formula 1 legend’s tragic skiing accident and his 49th birthday. In an interview, four-time F1 champion and close pal, Sebastian Vettel, recalled how Michael Schumacher keeps his composure despite all the pressure that life throws at him. He also told La Gazzetta dello Sport, as reported by Auto Week, that he could not recall seeing the German racer mad.

“I never heard him say anything that did not make sense. He always had everything under control.”

Despite the lack of information about the health of Michael Schumacher, an expert suggested that Schumi’s avid followers should keep their hopes up. Professor Mark Oberman claimed that the Formula 1 legend’s condition could still improve even though there is only a slim chance of full recovery. Citing a Swedish study, the director of the Centre for Neurology at the Asklepios Clinic in Seesen, Germany said that less than half of heavily injured patients have “regained consciousness within four years.”

Michael Schumacher health latest: Daughter issues heartbreaking appeal to reignite hope https://t.co/rsT4RyrTc9 — cassy ???? ???????? (@sassycassyL) January 18, 2018

“Many can come back to life and see how their children and grandchildren grow up, what plans they have or what else happens in the family or in the circle of friends.”

Meanwhile, Express suggests that Lewis Hamilton could beat the records of Michael Schumacher if he would take advantage of his dominance. Former world champion Nigel Mansel advised the 33-year-old British racing driver to replicate Schumi’s strategies during the early 2000s. He told Sky Sports that Lewis should take a stronghold on the championship for a couple of years since he has what it takes to set new records.

Lewis Hamilton tipped to dominate F1 for YEARS like Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher – https://t.co/8AYlRftO3n https://t.co/AvLiKyAOH7 — P1 Sim Racer (@p1_sim) January 16, 2018

“You’re in the best team with the best car, there isn’t the depth of competition there used to be. Make hay when the sun shines just like Michael Schumacher did for three or four years.”

Schumi’s camp has yet to comment on Nigel Mansel’s recent statements. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Michael Schumacher!