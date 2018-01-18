Meghan Markle News: ‘Suits’ Actress’ First Official Gift Since Engagement With Prince Harry Has Been Revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received a special gift as a couple after their engagement. Even though it may seem a simple item at first, it has an inside story attached to it.

The royal couple’s first official girl after their engagement was an apron. A well-wisher, whose name has not been revealed, gave the apron to Prince William and asked the Duke of Cambridge to pass it on to Meghan Markle and Harry. It happened while the couple was in Finland in November, soon after their engagement was made official.

According to the royal family, this is the only gift that arrived for the 36-year-old Suits actress. The Queen received a number of gifts, including glitter balls and a dog bed. Major Tim Peake gifted her the Union Flag from his spacesuit as well.

Here’s why the apron has a special symbolism for the couple, who will have their wedding St George’s Chapel, Windsor in May.

According to reports, the apron is special because of the history between Harry and Meghan. The 33-year-old prince apparently proposed to his American girlfriend while the two were preparing roasted chicken, the Express reported. So, the apron must remind Meghan of a deeply fond memory.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

While the apron has been listed as the only official gift meant for Meghan, Harry received some other things at the Invictus Games. The prince was in Toronto last September when he received gifts like wristbands, baseball caps, hockey pucks, and leather passport holders etc. He got two each of everything. It is believed that the gifts were meant for both Harry and Meghan.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan went on their second royal engagement as a couple in 2018. The couple visited London earlier in January. London Zoo named an Okapi zebra giraffe after Meghan Markle. The Okapi was born on December 9.

This was their turn to visit the Welsh capital. The Cardiff Castle opened at 9 a.m. (local time) to allow people in. They waited for the royal couple to visit the castle. The couple was late for an hour to reach Cardiff due to signaling problems, according to the Mirror.