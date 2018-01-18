Khloe Kardashian’s Ex-Husband Lamar Odom Reveals How He Really Feels About Her Pregnancy [Video]

Khloe Kardashian’s former husband Lamar Odom is speaking out about her pregnancy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, which the couple finally confirmed to the world in a sweet Instagram post last month after months of rumors. Lamar, who was officially married to Khloe between 2009 and 2016 (though they were estranged for much of that time), opened up about how he really feels about his wife becoming pregnant and even revealed if he ever sees himself and the reality star reconciling.

Lamar spoke openly about his ex-wife on a new episode of the BET series Mancave, and in a sneak peek obtained by Us Weekly, he actually had nothing but praise for Kardashian just over one year after they officially divorced.

When asked how he really feels seeing Khloe pregnant with Tristan’s baby, the basketball star replied, “I’m happy for her.”

He then continued to heap praise on Kim Kardashian’s little sister, despite the twosome having a pretty rocky relationship during their seven year marriage which included reports Khloe at one time allegedly threatened her former husband with a restraining order.

“She took care of me,” Odom continued in the Mancave interview. “She’ll be a good mother, for real. She’s a great woman.”

Lamar also revealed that he still has Khloe’s initials tattooed on him, but admitted that he knows the two will likely never reconcile now that Kardashian is happy and settled with Thompson.

“I still got my shawty’s name still on me, her initials still on me. But for no reason,” Odom said on the BET show of his tattoo for his former wife. “You know what I’m saying?”

He then added that he understands a reconciliation is now off the table, despite him previously vowing to win Kardashian back after the couple officially divorced in 2016. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star initially filed for divorce in 2013.

“I understand when it’s over, it’s over. When she was with her second or third NBA ball player, I could see that,” Lamar said.

Notably, it was almost exactly one year ago that Odom proclaimed that he was going to win Kardashian back during a very candid appearance on The Doctors back in January 2017.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

After it was confirmed that the former couple had officially divorced, the NBA star bluntly told host Travis Stork, “Honestly, I want my wife back.”

Per the Mirror, he then discussed how Khloe stood by his side following his near-fatal drug overdose after he was found unconscious in a Las Vegas brothel, resulting in a lengthy hospital stint while Kardashian helped to nurse him back to health.

But despite Lamar’s vow to win back Khloe, it was just under a year later that Kardashian confirmed on social media that she was pregnant for the first time after finding love with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in September 2016.

The couple then confirmed that they were expecting their first child together on Instagram in December, where Kardashian gushed over her boyfriend in a very sweet message.

Posting a photo of her bare baby bump being cradled by both her and Tristan, she repeatedly thanked the basketball star in the caption.

Thanking Tristan for “treating her like a Queen” and for “making her a mommy,” Kardashian then added, “You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”