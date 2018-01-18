Angelina Jolie vs. Jennifer Aniston: Gerard Butler Reveals Who’s A Better Kisser

Brad Pitt is not the only man who has been with both Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston. Gerard Butler has also been lucky enough to get a taste of both. Literally.

The Fight Club actor, 54, was married to Jolie and Aniston for more than two and five years respectively, but dated the Tomb Raider actress and the mother of his six children for over 10 years.

Butler, meanwhile, has been an onscreen boyfriend/husband to both Jolie and Aniston, who infamously feuded over Pitt and ended up forming a love triangle. Although Butler hasn’t had the chance to get married and live with each of the A-list actresses, he has had plenty of full tongue contact and saliva exchange with both.

And now, during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday night, the 48-year-old actor reveals who was a better kisser Jolie or Aniston, according to the Daily Mail.

But it’s not like Butler was responsible for bringing up the topic of making out with Jolie and Aniston during the late night talk show all of a sudden. It was the host who pressured the 300 actor to spill the beans on who is better to smooch during a Plead The Fifth game.

Although the question made Butler visibly uncomfortable, he finally delivered the answer that only Pitt may know.

“Jennifer Aniston,” Butler, who went pale and kept nervously shaking his legs, said point-blank. “I’m just going, you know, I’m just taking you by surprise.”

Although the answer had taken many in the audience by surprise, another guest in the studio, rapper 50 Cent, seemed pleased by the actor’s answer.

“No no no this is good!” the P.I.M.P hitmaker said with a big grin on his face, letting everyone know he’s Team Aniston.

Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

Butler was lucky to make out with both Jolie, 42, and Aniston, 48, on the set of 2003’s Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life and 2010’s Bounty Hunter respectively.

Jolie was only 27 at the time of shooting intimate scenes with Butler, while Aniston was 40 when she kissed Butler on the set of Bounty Hunter, so it’s fair to say in Jolie’s defense that Aniston had much more romantic experience than Jolie when her lips met Butler’s.

The Angelina Jolie vs Jennifer Aniston feud has been around since the mid-2000s, when it’s been claimed that the Tomb Raider actress “stole” Brad Pitt away from her colleague while Aniston and Pitt were still married.

Other reports claim, however, that Pitt and Aniston weren’t together when the Oscar-winning actor started hanging out with Jolie.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. The duo had been together for more than 10 years.