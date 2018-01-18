Trump’s Impeachment Petition Reaches 4.3 Million Signatures, Three Months After Launch

The nationwide petition to impeach President Trump has garnered over four million signatures.

NeedToImpeach.com was initiated by former hedge fund manager and billionaire, Tom Steyer in October and in its first 11 days pulled in 1.2 million signatures. The billionaire had forked over $20 million on national ad campaigns questioning whether Trump was fit to be president and galvanizing Americans to remove him.

According to Newsweek, the three-month-old petition has reached a staggering 4.3 million signatures just days before the president’s one-year inauguration anniversary.

In October, President Trump called the billionaire crazy and disconnected from reality, in response to the impeachment petition launched against him.

Tom Steyer has consistently called on lawmakers to impeach the president because of his purported ties to Russia, threats to media bodies, obstructing justice by firing FBI Director James Comey as well as his access to nuclear weapons.

However, despite the millions of signatures the 60-year-old has garnered, he can only plead with Congress to remove the president who he has deemed unfit for office. The U.S. Constitution mandates that only a majority of the House of Representatives can vote for the president’s impeachment, once it is shown that he is unable to carry out the duties of his office.

Who is Tom Steyer, the Democratic billionaire megadonor? https://t.co/NbTv0Z1NIT pic.twitter.com/wLGH2SjoRm — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 15, 2018

In addition, a chunk of Trump’s cabinet, as well as the Vice President need to agree on removing him from office. Only two presidents have ever been impeached in American history, Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton and neither of them left office.

Besides calling for Trump’s impeachment, Steyer’s ads also focused on elected officials to do more in the current political climate and the president’s tax push. This has led observers to speculate that the 60-year-old might be vying for the Senate or the governor’s office of California.

However, the San Francisco billionaire and major Democratic donor has insisted that he would not be running for political office, pointing out that he could make a bigger difference if he operated outside the aforementioned circles.

“I’m not going to run for office in 2018—that’s not where I can make the biggest difference. My fight is not just in California; my fight is in removing Donald Trump from office and from power.”

Done. Citizen Advocates delivered 535 copies of Fire and Fury to Members of Congress this week. One of our advocates put together this video to show how it worked. Thanks, Seth. pic.twitter.com/40I2bp5qO7 — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) January 13, 2018

The LA Times is reporting that Steyer, who is purportedly worth $1.6 billion, is planning to push over $30 million into 10 states and organize young voters to come out in their numbers in a bid to take over the House in 2018.

“The most important task for me, the task which I feel called to do is organizing…and mobilizing America’s voters. They have got to be the most powerful force in our politics.”

Surprisingly, Steyer’s four million strong army has drawn the displeasure of some Democrats including, House Minority Leader, Nancy Pelosi who called the efforts a distraction, explaining that an impeachment should only be about “facts and the law.”