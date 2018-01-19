There is little doubt that the new Star Wars trilogy focuses on Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren. However, fans still believe that Star Wars: The Last Jedi may have proved General Leia Organa’s importance in the franchise that once revolved around her twin brother, Luke Skywalker. Yoda even made it clear that the princess could be the one who might bring balance to the Force and peace in the galaxy in The Empire Strikes Back.

Fans of the original trilogy have debated about Yoda’s mysterious line in Episode V where the Jedi Master and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Force Ghost watch Luke Skywalker leave Dagobah. In The Empire Strikes Back, Obi-Wan sadly declares that Luke is “our last hope.” However, Yoda responds that “there is another.” Some argue that Yoda may have been predicting Rey realizing her power in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. On the other hand, it was revealed in Return of the Jedi that he was referring to Luke’s twin sister, Leia. But could this mean that the Resistance leader will successfully bring peace to the galaxy? Will Star Wars 9 feature the general finally using the Force in order to help Rey control her powers and ultimately face Kylo Ren?

In The Last Jedi, Leia Organa proved that she is also a powerful Force user who managed to survive being in space. Her feats certainly saved her life and Star Wars 8 even concluded with the general assuring Rey that they have everything that they need. The conversation led to speculations that Leia will be the one to help Rey hone her skills in using the Force against Kylo Ren in Episode IX.

Yoda may have been expecting to work with Leia Organa instead to Luke Skywalker in The Empire Strikes Back. After all, the book, Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View, revealed that the Jedi Master was informed by Obi-Wan Kenobi that a new trainee will soon arrive. Yoda had responded that he was looking forward to training “her,” which undoubtedly meant he thought Leia would be his new apprentice. Nevertheless, it appeared that Yoda did not regret working with Luke in Star Wars 8.

There is no word yet on whether Leia Organa will have a larger role in Episode IX following Carrie Fisher’s unfortunate death. Star Wars: The Last Jedi has earned over $1.3 billion in worldwide box office.