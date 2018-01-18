Ashley Graham Topless In Graphic Photoshoot Amid ‘Revenge Body’ Guest Appearance Backlash

Ashley Graham posed topless and shared her thoughts about individuality and body positivity in her latest magazine photoshoot amid criticism of her appearance in Khloe Kardashian’s Revenge Body, a show that focuses on helping plus-sized men and women lose weight.

The 30-year-old body positivity advocate posed topless in a series of bright and bold images featured in the latest issue of V Magazine and talked about her advocacy with the publication. With half of her body covered only with makeup, accessories, and a layer of psychedelic colors, Ashley promoted inclusion and individuality to the magazine’s readers.

“Individuality means feeling comfortable enough to be your authentic self,” she said.

“I hope we continue having progressive conversations about inclusion and equality, and that the next generations see themselves represented more diversely in the media.”

In the slideshow of pictures snapped by Ben Hassett, a topless Ashley Graham was shown wearing stylish accessories from popular designers. At one point, she sported a Gucci hat and one dangling earring from the Resort 2018 collection and even posed bare-chested with a Louis Vuitton Monet Speedy purse, a Fendi clutch, and Giorgio Armani earrings while sporting vividly colored make-up.

The images, which were shared in the magazine and the model’s official Instagram pages, have caught people’s attention not only because of its artistic presentation, but also because of the 30-year-old brunette’s recent guest appearance in a show that focuses on an idea that highly contradicts what she stands for.

According to Allure, Ashley Graham had been causing waves in the fashion industry for being one of the top plus-size models to promote body diversity, size inclusivity, and equality, but people aren’t happy with her most recent TV gig.

As it turned out, fans of the 30-year-old supermodel are surprised that she agreed to become part of Khloe’s reality show, Revenge Body on E! which centers on helping men and women lose weight by any means necessary.

I thought Ashley Graham was BoPo and proud of her body? Isn’t the whole point of revenge body to “lose weight” *cough* get surgery *cough*?? — Natale Sugrue (@NataleSugrue) January 16, 2018

I know this isn’t bachelor related but I need to share my grave disappointment at hearing Ashley Graham went on Revenge Body pic.twitter.com/sQ7eBShsMH — Meghan Collie (@MeghanCollie) January 16, 2018

Some even called out the fact that the show is “toxic” and focuses on the idea that what other people think about you is most important, something that totally contradicts Ashley Graham’s advocacy.

Why would Ashley Graham participate in this? The whole idea behind a “revenge body” is toxic and really enforces the idea that people’s perception of you is what is most important https://t.co/61979R93i4 — ????Kate???? (@traderjoesplum) January 16, 2018

Others even noted how the famed plus-size model have been “walking a thin line” even before her controversial Revenge Body appearance because she had been capitalizing on the plus-size industry for profit.

Ashley Graham was walking a thin line but is now officially cancelled for going on that trash Kardashian "revenge body" show — sum-body once told me (@leninsgf) January 17, 2018

You mean the woman who profits off of the plus size clothing industry but doesn't want to embrace the term plus size? ????‍♀️????‍♀️ — Jessica (@thejessicakate) January 17, 2018

“Body positivity” is the watered down, whitened up version of the fat acceptance movement and even still, Ashley Graham ain’t nobody’s founder. — king crissle (@crissles) January 13, 2018

Even so, Ashley Graham did not go undefended as Kelsey Rose, the plus-size model and Revenge Body participant the brunette beauty was counseling in the show, jumped into the debate and took to Instagram to explain why the Nebraska-born celebrity was specifically invited to the show, based on a report from Bustle.

“I wanted to get to a place where I felt healthy and curvy, but never to promote that others who are larger need to do the same. I know so many women who are size 20, size 24, size 26 that are gorgeous, but I didn’t feel healthy at that size. Every body is different,” she wrote in the comments, revealing that it was Graham who supported her through her return to plus-size modeling after gaining weight following a car accident.

“Ultimately it was about taking my body back and in that celebration, @theashleygraham was a huge part.”

Ashley Graham hasn’t responded to the criticism as of the writing of this article.