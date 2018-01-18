Rumors Fly Caroline Manzo, Jacqueline Laurita Are Returning To ‘RHONJ’

The rumors are always flying about who will be on the upcoming seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Now, there is some talk that Caroline Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita could be coming back again. Us Weekly shared the details about what is going on with these rumors.

Caroline Manzo was actually asked about it and she did have something to say, but wouldn’t give away anything. She said, “It’s not a no and it’s certainly not a yes. It’s a who knows.” So it does sound like it is possible, but Caroline isn’t saying enough to let the fans know for sure. She also shared that coming back to RHONJ is something she would really have to think about before she would actually do it. Manzo doesn’t watch the show anymore, though.

Manzo was on the show for five seasons, but she left about five years ago. She did have her own spin-off, but that didn’t last. The fans have always liked Caroline and she does bring a lot to the show. It would be interesting if they decided to bring her back again. When it comes to Jacqueline, she was on the show a while, then left, then came back again for a season and then left again. So you never know what they will decide to do with her, but as long as she left on good terms then there is no reason they wouldn’t welcome her back.

Siggy Flicker did decide to leave The Real Housewives of New Jersey so that does leave an open spot for someone else on the show. Danielle Staub is back in a friend role. It wouldn’t be shocking at all if Caroline and Jacqueline ended up coming back to the show once again.

The fans are just going to have to wait and see what happens and if they decide to bring back Caroline Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita in the future. It will be interesting to see here what they decide, but so far it looks like Caroline Manzo isn’t giving up on the idea of her reality television return. Don’t miss the new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo.