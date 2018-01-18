Selena Gomez And Nick Jonas Recall Central Park Experience, Reveal Jonas Brothers’ Secret Romances

Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas dating rumors have already left their fans’ minds – at least, until the “Wolves” singer confronted the Jonas Brother about how he “ruined” her Central Park experience with Taylor Swift and his brother, Joe.

It is no secret that the two 25-year-old Disney alumni had been romantically linked at least once in the entirety of their career, but that doesn’t mean that Nick Jonas’ reaction to a clip featuring Selena Gomez is less adorable.

In fact, MTV described it to be filled with “high levels of secondhand embarrassment” after the 25-year-old “Fetish” diva reminded the “Jealous” crooner of the time he “ruined” her first time visiting Central Park.

According to the outlet, the former boy band member made a guest appearance in BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast Show where he played a hilarious game where he was shown several video clips while his heart rate was being monitored.

During the episode, host Nick Grimshaw led most of the interview that sounded a lot like an interrogation. Interestingly, Selena decided to chime in with an interesting query that made Nick’s heart rate skyrocket to 90 beats per minute.

“Hello Nicholas, it is Selena Gomez,” the 25-year-old Wizards of Waverly Place star said before saying something that caused the Jonas brother’s heart rate to increase to almost 90 bpm.

“So I know what you’re doing and I would like to remind you of a time where we all went to Central Park together, it was definitely over 10 years ago. I was wondering if that brought up anything for you, I know Central Park was really beautiful, it was actually my first time.”

At that point, Grimshaw noted how the 25-year-old solo artist’s heart rate escalated and prompted him to explain what Selena was talking about in the clip.

“OK so this was at a time when my brothers and I were a boy band and we were in Central Park and we were very private about our relationship,” the Camp Rock star said after taking a deep breath.

“And she was unhappy that her Central Park experience was ruined by the fact that I walked about 20 feet away from her. Even though they were taking pictures of us and obviously we were there together it was like, ‘It would be better if we stand about 25 feet apart.'”

But that’s not all.

According to E! News, Selena Gomez’s statement made Nick Jonas reveal his brother Joe’s secret romance at the time with Taylor Swift.

“So it ruined her Central Park experience, so her and Taylor Swift, who was dating my brother Joe—but we never confirmed it—walked 25 feet behind us as we walked through the park by ourselves.”

About that time Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift had to walk 20 feet away from Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas in Central Park during their double date. https://t.co/4YP9rQqZJX pic.twitter.com/UrjbMwual0 — E! News (@enews) January 17, 2018

As if that wasn’t enough, Nick was also showed a clip of Miley Cyrus, his ex-girlfriend and the former star of Disney’s Hannah Montana. This time, it was part of a music video for her hit single “7 Things.” After showing the 25-year-old musician the footage, Grimshaw asked if it was true that the song was about him.

While Miley never said it was, Nick said it might actually be about him since it featured the dog tag necklace he gave her when they were together.

Based on a Disney star dating tree mapped by E! News, the 25-year-old Jonas brother had also been linked to Lily Collins who starred in the film Mirror Mirror, a re-imagining of Snow White, while Joe had dated Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, and Brenda Song from The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.