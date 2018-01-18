‘Vikings’ Season 5: When Will Rollo Arrive, And Whose Side Will He Be On?

Episode 9 made mention of a Vikings character that hasn’t been seen yet this season: Duke Rollo. Will Rollo really weigh in on the fight for Kattegat? Moreover, if he does, which side is he really on?

SPOILER ALERT: This recap contains information about Episode 9 (titled “A Simple Story”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 9 of Vikings Season 5 saw Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) mention his uncle, Duke Rollo (Clive Standen). Many viewers assumed Rollo had bowed out of the show after his trip to the Mediterranean with his nephew, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig). However, Vikings creator Michael Hirst has revealed to Variety that Rollo would be back in Season 5.

“I do bring [Rollo] back, and in a totally unexpected way with some unexpected revelations. Fans should be pleased to see him again and we had to work with Clive’s other commitments, but he was very, very keen to come back.”

While Rollo didn’t actually appear in person in Episode 9 of Vikings Season 5 by citing prior commitments to Hvitserk’s group, he did send a Frankish army to support Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh) and King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen). He also implores that Bjorn’s life be spared.

Jonathan Hession / history Channel

While Hirst has said Rollo will return in Season 5 of Vikings, it is unclear if he meant the first half of the season. Therefore, in theory, viewers might have to wait until the second half of Season 5 before they get their first glimpse of the former Viking. However, considering how quickly Rollo sent an army at Hvitserk’s request, perhaps he will appear in the mid-season finale episode of Vikings that airs next week.

Is Rollo Really On Ivar And Harald’s Side?

Already, Rollo has asked for Bjorn’s life to be spared. So, is it possible Rollo isn’t really supportive of Ivar’s side?

After all, besides Rollo having a close bond with Bjorn, he also has been known to have feelings for Lagertha (Kathryn Winnick). Previously, when the Vikings attacked Paris, Rollo was seen watching out for Lagertha during the battle, so it could be assumed he still had feelings for her back then. The question is, does he still have those feelings?

History Channel

In the past, Rollo has been known to jump sides. He betrayed his brother, Ragnar (Travis Fimmel), on more than one occasion. So, could Rollo be playing Harald and Ivar’s side?

While Rollo’s army has arrived, they have not been to battle with Harald and Ivar’s side yet, so there is the possibility the Frankish army has been instructed to turn on Harald and Ivar’s army mid-battle. If this is the case, it will likely be an easy victory for Lagertha in order to maintain her hold on Kattegat.

It is also possible that Rollo lied about having prior commitments that saw him have to sit out the battle. Could Rollo actually turn up in Lagertha’s camp in the mid-season finale episode of Vikings?

Unfortunately, fans will have to tune into further episodes of Vikings to find out which side Rollo is really supporting.

Vikings returns to History Channel on Wednesday, January 24, at 9 p.m. ET. Zap2It writes the following synopsis for the mid-season finale, Episode 10 (titled “Moments of Vision”).