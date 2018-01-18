Tiffany Trump made a triumphant return to Instagram, uploading her very first post of 2018. The daughter of President Donald Trump and his ex-wife, Marla Maples, shared a “happy birthday” post for her dear friend, Andrew Warren. Tiffany posted a series of three pictures of herself and her guy pal, at least two appearing to be from a staged photoshoot.

In the first pic, Tiffany and Andrew are standing back to back, holding hands, and smiling whilst looking into the camera. Tiffany is wearing black skinny jeans, a fitted black coat, and black Louboutin pumps. Andrew was also dressed in black jeans, completing his look with a black T-shirt and a pair of black boots.

The next photo shows the two at a pool part of sorts — perhaps from the Fourth of July or Labor Day. In the pic, Tiffany is wearing a sexy, blue monokini with matching blue shorts and a pair of sandals, while Andrew is wearing a pair of light pink shorts and a tank.

The third pic was from the same shoot as the first photo. In this shot, both Tiffany and Andrew are smiling, but neither is looking at the camera.

You can check out Tiffany Trump’s post below. Clicking on the small arrow on the right of the photo will bring you to the next photo.

So, who is Andrew Warren, anyway? He is the grandson of a fashion designer, David Warren, and the son of a successful New York real estate mogul, Michael Warren. Long story short: Andrew Warren is a rich kid — though he’s not just any rich kid. He is a member of the “Rich Kids of Instagram,” which is dedicated to showing the lavish and luxurious lifestyles of kids with super wealthy parents. The account is filled with photos of private jets, vacations, glam, glitz, cars, clothes, and everything in between.

Despite some people insisting that Tiffany and Andrew are a hot new couple, the two actually go way back — and they are just friends.

Warren celebrated his birthday in Las Vegas and Tiffany Trump was on hand for the festivities. Check out the photos posted by Warren below and see if you can spot the first daughter (hint, she’s in the second photo). Tiffany was wearing a black and gold mini-dress and debuted bangs — a new hairstyle to kick off 2018.