Patriots Rumors: Tom Brady Suffers Injury In Practice Before AFC Championship Game

Ahead of Sunday’s big AFC Championship Game, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has suffered an injury to his hand. The veteran quarterback and multiple-time Super Bowl champion had the injury occur during Wednesday’s team practice after he collided with another player. While it does not appear to be a serious injury so far, it could hamper Tom Brady’s ability to achieve his typical level of play in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here’s the latest on the Tom Brady situation with the team just days away from the crucial matchup.

On Wednesday night, Mike Reiss of ESPN first reported that Brady had suffered an injury to his right hand during the Patriots’ latest practice session. The Super Bowl MVP hurt his hand when he was involved in a minor collision during the practice. A source close to the quarterback said it could affect Brady “slightly” in Sunday’s matchup. Brady underwent tests after practice but didn’t meet with the media afterward, so no further information was learned about the injury from the quarterback himself.

While at first, this sounds like it could be cause for concern, Brady seems to be proceeding as if he will be good to go in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. The team has another practice session scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time, so it will be interesting to see if Brady is limited during that practice.

An injury report via the Patriots.com website shows Tom Brady listed along with running back Rex Bulkhead, defensive linebacker Alan Branch, and offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle. Burkhead was expected to play for the team on Sunday according to a report from earlier this weekend.

The New England Patriots have several more days to prepare for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The defending Super Bowl champions are still considered heavy favorites to win the game, and also to win Super Bowl LII. Brady would clearly be a necessary part of that after the team has lost backups Jimmy Garopollo and Jacoby Brissett to other teams.

Patriots Practice Report: Tom Brady skips his media session and lands on the injury report. Here's @MichaelaNESN with the latest from Gillette Stadium. pic.twitter.com/VefWKnNqoW — NESN (@NESN) January 18, 2018

No other quarterback in the history of the NFL has achieved more Super Bowl MVP awards than Brady, showing just how valuable he’s been to the success of the Patriots franchise over the years. With that said, it seems highly unlikely he will not play in Sunday’s game based on this early injury report.

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Eastern Time with the winner advancing to the Super Bowl in Minnesota.