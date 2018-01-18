Beyonce And JAY-Z Reportedly Gifted Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s New Baby A $26K Diamond Bracelet [Rumors]

Looks like Beyonce and JAY-Z have finally buried the hatchet with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The power couple reportedly offered an olive branch to the new parents by gifting them a customized jewelry for their newborn.

According to The Sun, Beyonce, 36, and her rapper husband JAY-Z, 48, reached out to Kim and Kanye shortly after they welcomed their third child via surrogate. The outlet claimed that the musician couple was delighted to hear the news that the Wests have a new addition to their family.

To commemorate the birth of Kim and Kanye’s new baby, Beyonce and JAY-Z reportedly sent a one-of-a-kind gift. Apparently, the celebrity couple commissioned famous jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz to create a customized bracelet for the new baby.

A source told the outlet that Lemonade hitmaker and 4:44 rapper asked the American jeweler to make a stunning diamond encrusted bracelet worth a whopping $26,000. To make it extra special, the bracelet even has the number “3” etched on it, marking Kim and Kanye’s third child.

The same source also revealed that Beyonce and JAY-Z “couldn’t be more pleased for them,” adding that the couple “can’t wait to meet the little one.” There were also claims that Kanye is “over the moon” with how things are progressing between him and JAY-Z.

In August, JAY-Z personally confirmed an ongoing feud between him and Kanye. The “99 Problems” hitmaker admitted that his longtime friend crossed the line when he involved Beyonce and their kid in their issues.

Apparently, their controversial beef started when Kim’s husband brought up Beyonce and Blue Ivy in a series of rants during his concerts. JAY-Z reiterated that when Kanye brought his family into it, it became a real problem with him.

“You can’t bring my kids and my wife into it.”

JAY-Z and Kanye were also embroiled in a financial dispute. To recall, the “Famous” rapper has ditched TIDAL, a music streaming service owned by JAY-Z.

Apparently, Kanye was not happy with the company for a long time, adding that it owes him over $3 million. However, TIDAL claimed that the rapper did not deliver what was stated in the contract.

Just recently, The Blast revealed that Kim’s husband is planning to set up his very own streaming service that could rival JAY-Z’s. According to the webloid, Kanye has started to do all the necessary steps to officially start his rumored new venture.

Apparently, the rapper and his team have filed legal documents to legally secure a trademark for “Yeezy Sound,” which aims to provide entertainment services, including “streaming of music, audio, images, video, and other multimedia content over the internet.”

So far, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have yet to confirm rumors on Beyonce and JAY-Z’s expensive gift for their third baby.