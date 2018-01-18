Scott Disick Reportedly ‘Loving Life’ With ‘Sugar Mama’ Sofia Richie, Considers Quitting ‘KUWTK’ [Rumors]

Scott Disick is reportedly enjoying the good life with his much younger girlfriend Sofia Richie. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been flaunting his fancy lifestyle even more lately — all thanks to the model’s money, it has been alleged.

In an exclusive report by Radar Online, it has been claimed that the 34-year-old father of three is now considering quitting his hit reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. This is after his 19-year-old fashion model girlfriend convinced him to do so.

A source told the webloid that Sofia wants Scott to ditch the reality TV once and for all, adding that being on the show invades his private life. The same source also claimed that the youngest daughter of singer and songwriter Lionel Richie is already planning to settle down with the reality star.

“Sofia wants him to quit KUWTK because she thinks it’s an invasion of his life. The girl is so infatuated and in love with him that she is already talking about starting a family of their own.”

And it looks like Scott is actually considering the move. According to the webloid, Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend is “loving his life right now” simply because he doesn’t need to rely on any of the Kardashians and “gets to live like a king.”

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Jan 14, 2018 at 3:41pm PST

The webloid also suggested that Sofia might just be the “meal ticket” Scott has been hoping for. Apparently, Scott “knows that he needs his reality TV paycheck to survive” but he also knows that “knocking up Sofia could be his way out” of the said industry.

Sofia Richie, who is making a name for herself in the fashion industry, is expected to inherit a huge chunk of his father’s $200 million fortune. Scott Disick, on the other hand, reportedly has a net worth of roughly $20 million.

Over the weekend, the well-traveled couple enjoyed a PDA-filled getaway in Mexico. Sofia and Scott looked totally smitten with each other as they enjoyed their luxurious vacation.

The couple never failed to share their romantic and fancy moments on social media. In one of the posts, Sofia and Scott cuddled on a yacht as they soak up the sun. The couple also showed off their sleek private jet and fancy helicopter.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have been inseparable ever since they went public with their romance in September. Although their romance has been bombarded with controversies and criticisms, the couple seemed unfazed and continues to show off their relationship in public.