Jill Duggar Promotes Derick Dillard After ‘Counting On’ Fiasco, Shows Baby Israel Looks Exactly Like Husband

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard may have gotten the boot from Counting On, but that doesn’t mean that they will go away quietly. Despite the fact that her husband continually posted transphobic tweets, especially at Jazz Jennings, the teen star of I Am Jazz, the 26-year-old Duggar is sustaining her support for him. In fact, after TLC announced that the Dillards would no longer be a part of the upcoming season, Jill has increased her post about her man.

Late in 2017, the 29-year-old ex-missionary started posting contents on his Twitter account that clearly advocated against transgender youth and ideas. He wrote that “transgender is a myth,” gender is “ordained by God,” and adults were using Jazz as a way to further their agendas.

This ultimately made TLC cut ties with him and his family, notwithstanding the fact that Jill Duggar was the original star of Counting On.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network announced on Twitter. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

Through all this turmoil, it looks like the mother-of-two still stands behind her husband. When she was the star of the Duggar family reality TV show, she did not post on Instagram as much, but now that her social media accounts are the only way that her followers can keep track of her life, she has been using that outlet as a way to show a unified front.

Just a few days ago, the 26-year-old posted a series of pictures featuring her husband and wrote just how much she loves him.

Then she went on to commemorate the death of Derick’s father, showing that she is thankful to have a legacy of good men in her family.

The fans noted that the legacy lives on in baby Israel, who looks just like Derick Dillard when he was a toddler.

A fan commented, “Wow I thought that was Israel in those pictures!”

“I always thought that Israel looked like Jim Bob,” a fan noted. “But obviously I was wrong. He looks just like Derick!”

In return, Derick also posts regularly about all the good work that his wife is doing, both as a mother and as a spiritual leader.

Israel Dillard will turn three-years-old on April 6, 2018.