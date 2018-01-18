WWE News: Former World Champion Pulls Out Of ‘Raw 25’ Appearance Just Days Before The Show

Next week, WWE will present the 25th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw which will feature the return of many legends, but one has now had to back out. There are a number of stars from the past who are going to be on Monday night’s show, and one of them has been a part of some of the biggest wrestling angles in the last 50 years. Now, “Big Sexy” has confirmed that he had to pull out of his previously confirmed appearance on Raw 25.

Just this week, Nash was one of those who was confirmed as returning for this huge episode and it would only make sense. Scott Hall is scheduled to be there as are other members of the Kliq and the nWo which is hard to imagine without Kevin Nash.

As per Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE hasn’t said anything yet, but Kevin Nash has confirmed that he simply won’t be there on Monday Night Raw. Due to some health issues and trying to fly here and there, he simply can’t put himself through that kind of thing.

It’s a huge letdown for many wrestling fans who were looking forward to him reuniting with Scott Hall or appearing against as Diesel, but he will still show up later this year.

Was so looking forward to being a part of RAW 25. It’s nearly impossible to travel on our down sized airlines healthy. With a total knee replacement it would be self inflicted torture. See ya everyone at Mania — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) January 18, 2018

The bad thing about this is that the former world champion won’t be back on WWE television next week. The good thing for WWE is that they don’t have to try and scramble to find someone to take his place as there will be plenty of big names and legends in the Manhattan Center and Barclays Center.

With each passing day, more iconic wrestling names are being added to this big show. On Wednesday, Cageside Seats reported that WWE Hall of Famer and seven-time Women’s Champion Trish Stratus will be back on Monday Night Raw.

Here is the full list of other confirmed names for Monday Night Raw 25 who have been announced by WWE:

Stone Cold Steve Austin

The Undertaker

Ric Flair

“Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase

Mark Henry

Christian

Trish Stratus

Michelle McCool

X-Pac

Road Dogg

Billy Gunn

Scott Hall

Jerry Lawler

Jim Ross

Dudley Boyz

Booker T

Boogeyman

“Mean” Gene Okerlund

John Laurinaitis

The Godfather

Brother Love

John Cena

The Bella Twins

JBL

Ron Simmons

Teddy Long

Sgt. Slaughter

More could be added and there could even be those who end up being a surprise at the last minute, but we’ll have to wait until next week’s Monday Night Raw to find out. Kevin Nash would have made things so much better with the Kliq and D-Generation X and the nWo and the APA and so many other huge legends returning to WWE. Still, Raw 25 is going to be one of those shows that may not advance a lot of storylines, but it certainly will be fun.