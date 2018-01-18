President Donald Trump Reveals 11 Winners Of ‘Fake News Awards,’ Causing GOP Website To Crash

President Donald Trump has finally revealed all 11 winners of his “Fake News Awards,” causing so much ripple online to the point of breaking the GOP website.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the 71-year-old POTUS made the announcement on Wednesday night via Twitter and shared a link where the list of his most hated media outlets and personalities are featured.

Interestingly, the website crashed shortly after he made the announcement, proving that his made-up awards have gained so much attention that the GOP’s portal could not handle it.

Fortunately, a couple of media outlets were quick at grabbing the full list of “winners” that includes the New York Times, CNN, TIME, ABC News, the Washington Post, and Newsweek.

On the top spot is NY Times columnist and American economist Paul Krugman who “claimed” that the country’s economy will never recover on the same day Trump became president with a “historic, landslide victory.”

ABC News’ Brian Ross is the first runner-up after he allegedly “chokes and sends markets in a downward spiral with false report” while CNN is at third place for reporting about the POTUS and his son, Donald J. Trump Jr., having access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks.

After that, President Donald Trump’s next Fake News award was handed to TIME for “falsely” reporting about the 71-year-old Republican removing a Martin Luther King Jr. bust from the Oval Office.

Next on the list is the Washington Post for reportedly showing Trump’s sold-out rally in Pensacola, Florida to be empty by taking photos of the scene “hours before the crowd started pouring.”

In the same manner, the made-up awards stated how CNN allegedly edited a footage that shows how the president “defiantly overfed fish during a visit with the Japanese prime minister,” explaining that it was actually the Japanese leader who led the manner of feeding.

CNN was given two more spots in Donald Trump’s Fake News Awards, including a retracted report about Anthony Scaramucci’s meeting with a Russian at No. 7 and one about former FBI Director James Comey disputing the POTUS’s statement about not being investigated at No. 9.

Taking the eighth spot is Newsweek for reporting that Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda refused to shake Trump’s hand and at No. 10 is the New York Times stating how the current administration reportedly hid a climate report.

Finally, the “last, but not least” is the controversial Russia Collusion, which is “the greatest hoax perpetrated on the American people,” according to the list.

The GOP has released a statement about an unprecedented amount of traffic that caused their website to crash, explaining that the interest in Donald Trump’s Fake News Awards had been a lot greater than anticipated.

And the FAKE NEWS winners are…https://t.co/59G6x2f7fD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

Tonight, https://t.co/YTZAIJpNhb saw more traffic than ever before. Even though the servers were scaled up, the interest was even greater than anticipated. Traffic is off the charts. Come back soon. — GOP (@GOP) January 18, 2018

While the president may have intended it to shame the media outlets and personalities he named in his made-up awards, it appeared to have the exact opposite effect. In fact, the Inquisitr reported about several comedians and reporters have actually vied for a spot in the Fake News Awards, including Stephen Colbert and The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah who both made “For Your Consideration” ads prior to the announcement.

The Daily Show is running a full page Oscar-style “For Your Consideration” ad in the New York Times today, aimed at winning President Trump’s upcoming dishonest media awards… pic.twitter.com/iVO8avtPlE — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) January 5, 2018

So excited for Monday’s “MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR!” See you on the red carpet, @AndersonCooper! #TheFakies pic.twitter.com/r8pYCj0g9r — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 4, 2018

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the Republicans who condemned the creation of such awards and every step Trump made to attack the media only makes matters worse, based on a report from the Radio Times.

“Reporters around the world face intimidation, threats of violence, harassment, persecution and sometimes even death as governments resort to brutal censorship to silence the truth,” Arizona Senator John McCain wrote in an op-ed for the Washington Post.

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake echoed his sentiment during his privilege speech on Wednesday at the Senate.

“It beggars belief that an American president would engage in such a spectacle.”

This article will be updated once President Donald Trump’s “Fake News Awards” is up and running again.