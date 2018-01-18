Duggar Family Church Reportedly Upset Jinger And Jill’s Husbands ‘Allow’ Them To Wear Pants

The 19 Duggar children were brought up in a church that has been heavily criticized for its conservative nature and willingness to blame the victim for issues of sexual assault. They were also raised in a church that frowns upon women who dress “immodestly,” which includes wearing pants.

Growing up, the Duggar girls were not allowed to wear pants, sleeveless shirts or anything incredibly tight. The Duggar boys were also not allowed to wear shorts, but it seems the family has relaxed these rules in recent years.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo, however, began wearing pants shortly after her marriage to Jeremy Vuolo, and it has been assumed that Jeremy gave her his blessing to break her childhood dress code.

Jill Duggar Dillard started wearing pants before the holidays, which also started a frenzy for Duggar fans. It has also been rumored that Jessa Duggar Seewald has been spotted in pants, but these claims are not substantiated.

Although the Duggar family have not made any statements surrounding the girls wearing pants, a member of their church has come forward to say their congregation is incredibly disappointed in Jinger and Jill. According to an anonymous commenter who claims to be part of the family’s church, the young women are allowing women who come in contact with them to be “defrauded,” insinuating that they are forcing the men in question to lust after them. She also claims this is everything God is against.

Since the young women have debuted their pants, it seems Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have accepted it. Although the Duggar family reportedly likes to present a “united front” and wouldn’t admit if they were fighting, it appears that they are not against their daughters’ decision to wear pants.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo has also pushed the envelope by wearing sleeveless dresses, which were previously not allowed in her family home.

The Duggar family takes modesty so seriously that whenever they see an inappropriately dressed individual, they shout the code word “Nike!” in order to ensure they do not look and become aroused by the clothing.

The rest of the children living at home are still required to adhere to the modesty codes of the family. However, the Duggar daughters have been slammed by more conservative Christians even before they broke away and wore pants, with some saying their tight shirts and not covering their hair is immodest.