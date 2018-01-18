Jordan Bell Injury Update: Warriors Rookie Leaves Game In Wheelchair After Robin Lopez Dunk

In Wednesday night’s NBA game, Golden State Warriors rookie Jordan Bell suffered an injury after a Robin Lopez dunk. The latest Jordan Bell injury update indicated that the Warriors player was taken to the locker room via wheelchair after suffering an apparent ankle injury. The news comes as Bell was playing against the team that drafted him before trading him away. Here are the latest details on how Bell was hurt and the status of the Golden State Warriors forward.

According to the Mercury News, Bell had to leave the game after just 24 seconds in the contest. The former Chicago Bulls draft pick was part of the starting lineup but fell to the court badly after trying to guard Robin Lopez in the lane. The Bulls’ big man was able to complete a dunk as Bell stayed on the court. Moments later, fans watched as Bell had to leave the game by wheelchair to go to the back and get checked out. The Golden State Warriors PR Twitter account provided an injury update with regard to Bell, saying that he had X-rays which came back negative. However, Bell is scheduled to have an MRI performed tomorrow to check things out fully.

At @YahooSportsNBA: Warriors rookie Jordan Bell becomes the second player in three nights to leave the United Center court in a wheelchair after a scary ankle sprain. https://t.co/nkNW4t5oIo pic.twitter.com/zrZSeO4eOr — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) January 18, 2018

A tweet from Dime on Uproxx showed the Robin Lopez dunk highlight during which Bell suffered his ankle injury early in the Warriors vs. Bulls game. Another video clip shows Bell down on the court as the Warriors’ staff checks on him. As of this report, Chicago held an eight-point lead on Golden State in the second quarter.

Ugh. Jordan Bell down after a huge Robin Lopez dunk. Had to leave the game in a wheelchair… pic.twitter.com/kpKuwozMpB — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) January 18, 2018

Bell, a standout from the University of Oregon, was the No. 38 pick during last summer’s NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls. The team would trade him soon after making the pick. That had some journalists, analysts, and fans considering tonight’s matchup with the team that traded him a chance for Bell to show them what they’re missing. For the current NBA season, he’s averaged 5.2 points, four rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game in about 15 minutes of playing time a contest. While his numbers aren’t staggering, he’s been a spark plug off the bench for the NBA’s reigning champions as they look to defend their title.

There should be more information with regard to Bell’s injury on Thursday when the Golden State Warriors are set to report the official MRI results.