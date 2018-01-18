Kylie Jenner Baby Update: Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly Putting Kardashian Feud Aside To Support Pregnant Daughter

Kylie Jenner may have yet to confirm or deny all the baby rumors, but that doesn’t mean that whispers and speculations regarding her alleged pregnancy will just stop until she addresses them. In fact, despite her silence, talks about her current situation are still making headlines. Now, a new report claims that Caitlyn Jenner will do whatever it takes to be by her youngest daughter’s side when she finally gives birth to her first child.

According to a Hollywood Life source, the 68-year-old television personality and retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete is putting her feud with the Kardashian clan aside to support Kylie Jenner when the baby arrives. The insider revealed that “Caitlyn wants to be in the delivery room with Kylie, and if she is not, she anticipates she’ll be in the hospital and be one of the first to see Kylie and her child after giving birth.”

The source added that her presence is not the only thing that she will offer to the 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, but “she wants to help out and give Kylie anything she needs including advice, comfort, and support immediately.”

But just like any other reports about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, this has yet to be verified.

Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner seemed to have a perfect life. They were rich, popular, with highly-successful children, so the last thing that people expected was for the famous momager and former Olympian to head to Splitsville.

After her transition, Caitlyn Jenner wrote a memoir, The Secrets of My Life, reliving her life as a man and now as a transgender woman. However, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did not only talk about her transition, but she also shed light on her marriage with Kris Jenner and what it was like to be with the popular momager for 23 years.

Kris and her children were appalled after reading Caitlyn Jenner’s book, as they felt that she has crossed the line. This is not the first time that the Kardashian family were upset with Caitlyn. It can be recalled that the former Olympian has been slamming the famous family, especially Kris Jenner, during her previous interviews with Vanity Fair and Diane Sawyer.

Caitlyn Jenner helped raised her ex-wife’s children with Robert Kardashian Sr., Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob. The exes have two children together, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.