Jinger Duggar Travels While Pregnant, Husband Jeremy Vuolo Shares Tips For ‘Counting On’ Fans On Instagram

Jinger Duggar may be several months pregnant, but that is not stopping her from traveling. In the latest pictures that her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, uploaded on his Instagram, it looks like the couple is back in the air, traveling by plane away from their Texan home to hotels all across the country. While Jinger and Jeremy have not divulged where they are going or what they were doing, they did share tips on being a smart traveler.

A few weeks ago, the 24-year-old Duggar announced, after more than a year of being married, that she is pregnant with her first child. She saw couples, who got married after her, conceive and start families, but have not been able to join in on sharing a good news until now.

The Duggar family released a congratulatory video, which included Josh, Jessa, and Joy-Anna Duggar, to make sure that the Vuolos heard their good wishes loud and clear in Laredo, Texas.

While most women may feel discouraged to get on a plane during their pregnancy, it looks like Jinger felt no qualms about leaving home with a baby bump.

“Where are you guys at?” A fan asked on Instagram. “Is it just a vacation or are you guys celebrating something?”

Jeremy remembered to take the cake toppers that they got at their wedding to illustrate how they are encountering the world around them.

In the first traveling tip that he shared with his followers, he showed how to keep himself entertained on long flights.

A fan commented, “I’m enjoying the adventures of your bride and groom!”

Then he posted the tip number two, which showed how to make the most of staying in hotel rooms.

Many of his followers agreed that a $6 bottle of water is heavily marked up.

“Umm that same water is $1.35 at Walmart,” a fan noted.

Mostly, Counting On fans were eager to hear more about how the 24-year-old Duggar was doing.

A fan asked, “How is Jinger feeling?”

Another inquired, “How is Jinger doing with the pregnancy? When is the little one scheduled to make his/her debut?”

Others wanted to know if they “picked any names for the baby.”

The 30-year-old pastor of Grace Community Church Laredo travels frequently for his work. This summer, he took his wife to California to meet the original Grace Community Church in Los Angeles and listen to the sermons given by Pastor MacArthur. For the holidays, he also brought his wife to spend time in Pennsylvania, where his parents still live.

Jinger Duggar is expected to give birth sometime this coming summer.