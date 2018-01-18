‘Vikings’ Season 5: Recap Of Episode 9, ‘A Simple Story’

Welcome to the recap for Episode 9 (titled “A Simple Story”) of Vikings Season 5.

Episode 9 of Vikings Season 5 opens with the news that Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) will live. During the course of this episode, his relationship with Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) develops. Already, their discussions over religion are mirroring those between Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) and the Christian Athelstan (George Blagden), in a much more constructive way than of those conversations between Heahmund and Ivar (Alex Hogh). By the end of Episode 9 of Vikings, it appears Heahmund is submitting completely to Lagertha.

With the defeat of Ivar and Harald’s (Peter Franzen) side in Episode 8 of Vikings Season 5, and, as TV Guide pointed out, Harald is already questioning whether he will follow Ivar so implicitly from now on. Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) insists they will be able to get the support of their uncle, Rollo (Clive Standen), and this will add to their might.

They contact Rollo, he admits he cannot join the fray now, but will send a Frankish army on his behalf. He has one request, though: Bjorn’s (Alexander Ludwig) life is to be spared.

When Lagertha and Bjorn hear about the Frankish army, they are concerned. However, Bjorn insists he will meet with Rollo to discuss the issue. Meeting with Ivar’s group, Bjorn soon discovers Rollo is not among them. Discussions break down after that.

But, Harald has more to worry about in Episode 9 of Vikings than just the size of his army. Astrid (Josefin Asplund) is insisting she will fight next time. She wants her child to know the sounds of battle before it is born.

Episode 9 of Vikings also sees Margrethe (Ida Nielsen) is concerned about the relationship between her husband, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and Torvi (Georgia Hirst) developing further while they are away in battle. It turns out her fears are warranted as Ubbe and Torvi consummate their relationship in Episode 9 of Vikings. While Margrethe does not know this yet, she suspects it and, as a result, is cruel to Torvi’s children.

Over in Iceland, Episode 9 of Vikings Season 5 sees further trouble developing for Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard). The temple is completed, yet the two opposing sides are still in conflict. Aud (Leah McNamara) and her father, Ketill (Adam Copeland), try their hardest to keep things settled. However, things come to a head when the temple is burned to the ground and a man dies.

While the Vikings are squabbling among themselves, the Saxons have their own problems. Namely, the death of their king.

Completely unexpectedly, King Aethelwulf (Moe Dunford) is stung by a bee and discovers he is deathly allergic to them. Episode 9 of Vikings, therefore, not only sees the death of the king, but the struggle to get Alfred (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) to fill the position over the actual heir to the throne, Aethelred (Darren Cahill). This successful push is made entirely by Judith (Jennie Jacques) and the episode closes with Alfred being crowned.

