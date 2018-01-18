‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady And Eve’s Incriminating Conversation Overheard, Sonny Has Leverage

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of January 22 reveal that Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will overhear a shocking confession. It happens when Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva) are having a conversation. It is teased that Sonny confronts Brady about the incriminating discussion. Could he use this as a way to get back his former CEO position at Titan?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, DOOL spoilers two weeks ahead reveal one character will make a confession to murder. However, it is too soon for who killed Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) to be revealed. Even though Brady admits to taking a life, it might not be Andre he was referring to.

The latest Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease more information. Sonny is going to overhear Brady and Eve’s conversation. It is possible that when he confronts Brady, he will have a strategy in mind.

Still determined to get his CEO position back, could be blackmail Brady? Force him to tell Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) that he is no longer interested in being the CEO? Some fans think so and in exchange, Sonny will keep the murder confession to himself.

For the past few months, Brady and Sonny have been battling it out over who gets to be Titan’s CEO. Victor gave it to Sonny after he proved himself worthy. On Days Of Our Lives, Brady ended up taking control after Sonny thought he was responsible for Deimos Kiriakis’ (Vincent Irizarry) death.

Once Sonny was able to confirm that he didn’t kill the Days Of Our Lives villain, he thought the CEO title would be handed back to him. However, Brady refused to give it back.

However, he wouldn’t hold onto the title for long. Victor demoted Brady and the only way he can earn the position back is by eliminating Eve. This has proven to be more difficult than Brady realized, SoapCentral reported.

Victor could easily make a decision about the matter. However, for some reason, the Kiriakis patriarch hasn’t chosen which man is best suited for the position. Titan needs to be represented in the best possible light. The person in charge should make decisions that are in the best interest of the company. They can’t let their emotions take control. Having a level head, even in the most chaotic situations, is necessary. Right now, Victor can see that neither man is for suited for the job.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.