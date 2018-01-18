Lisa Vanderpump’s Husband Ken Faces Shocking Allegations On ‘RHOBH,’ Did He Push A Female Cast Member?

Lisa Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, will be seen facing shocking allegations during next Monday’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8.

In a new sneak peek at the upcoming show, Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd are seen sitting down with one of their employees at Vanderpump Dogs, who is heard talking about someone who said that “Ken pushed her.” Right away, Vanderpump becomes upset.

“Why would she bring up something that didn’t happen and then suddenly manufacture it 10 months later?” she asks, not mentioning who “she” was.

Later on in the show, Lisa Vanderpump is seen confronting Lisa Rinna, telling her that she had heard it was she who was talking badly about her husband. Although fans will have to wait and see how Rinna responds, she told the Bravo TV cameras in a cast confessional that she was going to talk about whatever it was she had seen or heard.

While it is unclear what Lisa Vanderpump and Lisa Rinna were discussing, fans may recall during a previous season that Yolanda Hadid acted as if Ken Todd had crossed a line with her when he touched her arm during an argument. After Todd did so, Hadid swatted at the restauranteur and made a giant scene.

Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd will be faced with drama on next week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but when it comes to their day-to-day activities off-screen, the couple is far too busy to worry about any “he said, she said.” After all, they are currently running three restaurants, Villa Blanca, SUR Restaurant, and Pump Lounge, and an animal rescue center — all while trying to get their fourth restaurant, Tom Tom, off the ground.

Lisa Vanderpump is also starring in a full-time role on her Bravo TV spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules, which is based out of SUR Restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

To see more of Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, and their co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Camille Grammer, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.