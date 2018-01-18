Leaked Footage Shows Slinky Dog Dash Coaster In Motion – New Aerial Views Of Toy Story Land At DHS

While the mere idea of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opening in 2019 is thrilling, Toy Story Land is opening later this year and it is getting closer by the day. Some new aerial photos of the land being built at Disney’s Hollywood Studios have landed online, but something even more exciting than that is out there as well. Believe it or not, some footage has leaked online and it actually shows the Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster in action, and it is awesome.

Set to open in the summer of 2018, Toy Story Land is going to add an 11-acre version of Andy’s backyard to Walt Disney World. There will be two new attractions added to the park and they will combine with Toy Story Mania to make up the section located near Animation Courtyard.

One attraction is called Alien Swirling Saucers and it will put you into the world of the little green aliens that everyone loves so much. The other attraction is a family roller coaster called Slinky Dog Dash and Disney gave the first look at the train cars for it back in the late summer.

Now, it’s getting closer and closer to summer which means testing will need to be done and this video from Mickey Views shows Slinky Dog Dash going through practice runs late at night.

While it is only a short amount of footage of the new roller coaster, it is cool to see some of the detail that has been put into it. As explained in the video, the springy tail of Slinky Dog does move back and forth as the coaster goes along the track.

One other big thing that is noticeable is that the train cars don’t appear to be springy from one to the next. While it is possible the finished version could have that functionality, it certainly doesn’t appear as if Disney has put it in just yet.

As more touches are put on Toy Story Land, some new aerial shots from Twitter user @bioreconstruct which show even more detail of what is to come. This first one shows off just how long the track will actually be for Slinky Dog Dash.

Current state of Toy Story Land, with some landscaping well-filled in. Note coverings over launch and brake runs of Slinky Dog Dash Track. pic.twitter.com/SZsCcDMbbD — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 14, 2018

The next photo shows some of Woody’s Lunch Box which is going to be the quick-service location in Toy Story Land.

Bottom left, Woody’s Lunch Box. Top left, new entrance to Midway Mania. And scaffolding for new show building theming. pic.twitter.com/8v6WOR5rj0 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 14, 2018

With all that Walt Disney World is gearing up to introduce in the next few years, it’s difficult to figure out what is the most exciting new arrival. At this time, it is definitely Toy Story Land which will open sometime this summer and bring forth two awesome new attractions. With these aerial photos and the leaked video of the Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster, it’s making it even harder to be patient in waiting for the summer months.