Jinger Duggar Vuolo And Husband Spark Controversy With Throwback Photos Of Their Honeymoon

As Inquistr previously reported, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, visited Australia after they tied the knot. The photos are a nod to their parents and unmarried siblings who went to Australia to give a talk at a Christian church Down Under. But while Jinger and Jeremy enjoyed their time on their honeymoon, there were several people who took offense to the images they posted.

The pair showed off pictures of Jinger Duggar and Jeremy posing with wildlife, and in some cases, holding them. One of the “slides” of photos they shared showed Jinger petting koalas and kangaroos, with a photo each of Jinger and Jeremy holding a smaller animal.

One user said that the photos “made them sick,” stating that the animals should not be locked up in a zoo or preserve where humans can interact with them so closely. Another said that they were concerned about Jinger Duggar Vuolo getting so close to the koalas, as they can be quite dangerous. In Touch Weekly verified the dangerous nature of the adorable animals, saying that in 2014, a South Australian woman was bitten by a koala while walking her dogs. It was so hard, the woman needed 12 stitches to close her wound.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo nor Jeremy have responded to the negative comments about their time abroad.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, enjoyed the trip as part of their honeymoon as camera crews followed the pair on their first days as a married couple for Counting On. The couple went on to be the very first Duggar couple not to announce a pregnancy within three months of tying the knot. Instead, the pair waited nearly 14 months to announce Jinger’s pregnancy, which has made some fans wonder if the pair have fertility issues.

Jeremy Vuolo left a comment on Kendra and Joe Duggar’s pregnancy announcement stating that they were lucky to have been blessed with a child so soon after their wedding.

Many took this as evidence that he and Jinger Duggar Vuolo were not using birth control as had been rumored. Some fans think Jinger is the “rebel” of the family, considering her long pregnancy announcement and the fact that she occasionally wears pants, shorts and sleeveless tops. However, her reasons for waiting to become pregnant may not have had anything to do with her personal preference to wait.