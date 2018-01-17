‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Vivian’s Words To Stefan DiMera Tease Abigail Could Be Pushed Over The Edge

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Abigail’s (Marci Miller) former mental health struggles could be integrated into future storylines. On today’s episode, Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) talked to Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) about the Salemite. The villain said there is a fine line between passion and madness. She added that Abby wasn’t far from crossing that boundary. Was this a hint of what to expect in the future?

Abigail never had issues with her mental health until Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) kidnapped and tortured her. Pregnant and then forced to deliver in a remote cabin, the Necktie Killer tried to burn her alive. However, Abby would later turn the tables on the murderer. Diagnosed with PTSD, she slowly recovered. Now, she is mentally stable, even when the demons of her past come back. However, that might change.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abigail will be going through a lot in the next few weeks. She struggling with keeping her cool with Stefan. She is trying to keep perspective when it comes to Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). Abby is trying to work with Chad (Billy Flynn) to take down Stefan and his alleged mother, Vivian.

There is also Andre DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) death. The two are practically best friends. His murder will be difficult for her. She might take even harder after finding out that he partnered with Vivian and Stefan.

DOOL spoilers two weeks ahead from She Knows reveal that Gabi will turn the tables on Abigail. This comes as a surprise since they seem to be getting along. Could this all prove to be too much for Marci Miller’s character?

It is no secret that Stefan has a crush on Abigail. It is something that Vivian has noticed and she doesn’t approve. Stefan even went as far as to defend her mental health struggles. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Stefan will be appalled when Vivian’s suggests a new plan. He thinks the villain goes too far.

After overhearing Chad talk to John Black (Drake Hogestyn) on the phone, she decides to do something drastic. It was not revealed what her idea is, but could it have to do with “Chabby?” Vivian can’t do anything about John’s investigation. However, she can distract Chad. If something were to happen to Abigail, either physically or mentally, 100 percent of his energy would be on her.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that this is where Stefan draws the line. Although a bit of a villain, it is clear he has a heart. Stefan might take drastic measures of his own to protect the girl that has stolen his heart. Even if she is his brother’s wife and doing so could derail their elaborate scheme.