WWE Rumors: ‘SmackDown Live’ Superstar Injured Ahead Of ‘Royal Rumble 2018’ PPV

After last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live, one of the superstars heavily-featured through 2017 may have been injured during the show. The latest episode of the blue brand roster included several matches as part of the United States Championship tournament. The semifinals saw Bobby Roode and Jinder Mahal advance to the finals of the tournament with the “Glorious” superstar emerging as the new champion. Jinder not only lost the title match but potentially lost one of his sidekicks.

As a report from Sportskeeda‘s Johny Payne on Wednesday brings up the potential injury suffered by one of the Singh Brothers. As the report indicates Samir Singh suffered an ankle injury during his participation on SmackDown Live. During the attack that Samir and Sunil Singh staged on Bobby Roode at the show in Laredo, Texas, Samir apparently rolled his ankle. A fan posted a video on Twitter showing the aftermath of the injury.

While Samir hasn’t been a major player in terms of competing in big matches, he’s worked several over the past few months including a handicap match with his brother against AJ Styles. He’s also been crucial to Jinder Mahal’s rebooted “Modern Day Maharaja” personality, helping him to capture the opportunity to compete for the WWE Championship, and ultimately playing a part in Jinder winning the title. Sunil and Samir have been handling the introduction promo for Jinder before his matches as well as participating in the in-ring promo segments as well. They’ve also roamed outside the ring and been known to get involved in interference tactics.

While he hasn’t been mentioned as an official entry into the Royal Rumble 2018 match, there’s always the potential that WWE could use Samir and his brother to fill spots. That would probably upset fans hoping to see some legends return or other surprise entrants involved in the match. However, the possibility is there. At the very least, if Jinder Mahal is in the match, one would have to think he’ll have the Singh Brothers coming to ringside to help cheer him on.

With that said, there has yet to be any official report on the injury or the severity of it. A rolled ankle normally isn’t a great cause for concern, so fans are certainly hoping for the best after this possible scare for Samir Singh.